Generator Miami Debuts Two New Food and Beverage Concepts by Gui Jaroschy

Two new food and beverage concepts recently opened at Generator, a European chain of upscale hostels that made its U.S. debut in Mid-Beach last month. Spearheading the food and beverage operations is Gui Jaroschy, a Broken Shaker veteran who took his talents to Generator to launch two concepts: Driftway poolside bar and lobby bar and restaurant Jim and Neesie.
Right in step with the hostel’s chill ambiance, the Jim and Neesie
The drink list features an interesting concept: tableside cocktails. The libations are prepared, pre-stirred, bottled, and refrigerated at 28 degrees Fahrenheit. The bartender pours the drinks at your table, presenting them with a garnish and a large ice cube to keep them chilled to the last drop.
The Negroni Supreme ($12), made with raspberry- and pistachio-infused gin, red bell pepper Campari, and vermouth, is a spicier version of the classic Italian drink and it's finished at your table with a spritz of lavender mist.
Brushed with a stroke of mango and tangerine gel on the rim of the glass, the OMFG Margarita ($12) is an aromatic and crisp rendition of the south-of-the-border libation.
“The bottled concept ensures the consistency is on point with each drink. The key is to keep a good balance of ingredients and the right level of dilution,” Jaroschy ays. “The pre-bottled concept also allows our bartenders to spend more time giving service and understanding the guest’s needs.”
But if you want a drink made from scratch there are plenty of those to choose from. The lounge also offers a funky wine list, kombucha by local farm Sons and Daughters, and a selection of lower alcohol by volume cocktails. "It's drinking to feel pretty, not get ugly," Jaroschy says. "It's a different style of drinking."
As for food, look out for small and medium dishes by former Matador Room chef Daniel Roy. The menu focuses on comfort fare from around the world, offering plates like
On the other side of the property, Driftway spotlights inventive frozen drinks in a poolside setting. Here, you’ll find simple and refreshing drinks like the
Jaroschy's creativity and passion for cocktails and local food make these two new spots much more than a typical beach-hotel haunt, and certainly an attractive destination for visitors and locals alike.
Generator Hostel Miami. 3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-496-5730; generatorhostels.com.
