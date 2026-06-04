Concerts

“Hold onto your ticket”: Rosalía postpones Lux Tour Miami shows

The singer's three Florida shows, including two in Miami and one in Orlando, will be rescheduled.
By Celia AlmeidaJune 4, 2026
close-up photo of singer Rosalía with a halo-shaped highlight in her hair, pointing a sword into the camera
Rosalía kicks off the North American leg of her Lux Tour at Kaseya Center Thursday night.

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If you were already pinning your nun’s habit ahead of tonight’s Rosalía concert at Kaseya Center, you’ll have to hold on to your outfit and your tickets. The downtown venue announced this morning that the Spanish singer has postponed her two Miami concerts on the long-awaited Lux Tour, which was set to kick off its North American leg in town tonight. In a separate post, LiveNation announced Rosalía has also postponed her Orlando show, originally scheduled for Monday, June 8, at the Kia Center.

“Due to a family emergency, Rosalía has to postpone her upcoming shows in Miami on June 4 & 6,” Kaseya Center posted on its Instagram account shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday morning. “She is sorry to disappoint her fans, but the circumstances have left her with no other choice.”

Kaseya Center did not share when the singer will make up the dates, but the arena announced the shows will be rescheduled. “As the tour explores rescheduling, please hold onto your ticket. We will provide more information soon.”

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Whenever she does return, Rosalía’s Lux Tour concerts will mark her first live shows in town since she headlined III Points in 2022 as part of her Motomami World Tour.

The singer teased her return to Miami with an Instagram slideshow posted just two days ago. “MIAMI IM BACKKKK🩰😎🌞🌊,” she captioned the photo dump. The city was home base for a large part of the writing process for her latest album, the orchestral-leaning Lux. The singer lived in Miami for a year while making it, and she also paid homage to the city in her music video for “La Perla,” which she shot at Kendall Ice Arena. She also has a long history with the city. She first played here as part of Fundarte’s Flamenco Rave in 2018 and has continued to visit Miami with each new album era and genre shift.

Rosalía has yet to comment on the news. While you wait for the rescheduled dates, watch her music video for “La Perla” to nurse your postponement blues.

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Before rejoining Miami New Times as culture editor in 2025, Celia Almeida freelanced for the paper starting in 2016, then came aboard as a staff editor in 2018. Beginning in late 2019, she served as digital editor for Ink. Her writing has been featured in Billboard, Consequence, Paper, and Rolling Stone, among other outlets.

celia.almeida@miaminewtimes.com

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