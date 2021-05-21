 
Support Us

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Coronavirus |

Where to Get the Moderna Vaccine in Miami

Alexi C. Cardona | May 21, 2021 | 10:00am
The Moderna vaccine is available at retail pharmacies and other sites in Miami-Dade.
The Moderna vaccine is available at retail pharmacies and other sites in Miami-Dade.
Photo by Marco Verch/Flickr
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

There are plenty of good reasons to get a COVID-19 vaccine. For one, you can once again become a social creature and wear real pants. Fine — that last part being good is debatable.

But you can ditch the mask indoors and outdoors. You can hang out with friends and family or go back to your favorite brunch spot or brewery.

More than 1.4 million Miami-Dade County residents are already vaccinated. Here's a handy list of some of the places offering the Moderna vaccine in Miami-Dade.

Related Stories

CVS

CVS Pharmacy, CVS y Más, and Navarro Discount Pharmacy locations offer all three vaccines, including Moderna, depending on supply. No appointment is necessary, but to make a
reservation or check the supply of available vaccines, visit  cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.

Publix

Publix customers can choose between the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Those who choose Moderna will have their second appointment scheduled for 28 days later. The shot is available without an appointment, but check publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida if you prefer to schedule one.

Walgreens

Walgreens offers the Moderna vaccine in addition to the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots. Some Walgreens pharmacies in South Florida offer vaccines on a walk-in basis, but appointments are still encouraged. Schedule one by visiting walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, calling 1-800-Walgreens, or visiting your local Walgreens pharmacy. Same-day appointments are also available.

Walmart and Sam's Club

Walmart and Sam's Club locations across Florida are offering the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, depending on supply. No appointment is necessary, and at Sam's Club, a membership isn't required to get the shot. For more information, visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or samsclub.com/covid.

Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más


Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más locations across Florida are administering the Moderna vaccine, along with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, depending on the supply available. For more information, visit

winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine

.

For other vaccine sites, see New Times' running list. New Times also has information about no-appointment sites and where to get kids vaccinated.

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

 
Alexi C. Cardona is a staff writer at Miami New Times. A Hialeah native, she's happy to be back home writing about Miami's craziness after four years working for Naples Daily News.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.