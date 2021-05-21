Where to Get the Moderna Vaccine in Miami

The Moderna vaccine is available at retail pharmacies and other sites in Miami-Dade.

There are plenty of good reasons to get a COVID-19 vaccine. For one, you can once again become a social creature and wear real pants. Fine — that last part being good is debatable.

But you can ditch the mask indoors and outdoors. You can hang out with friends and family or go back to your favorite brunch spot or brewery.

More than 1.4 million Miami-Dade County residents are already vaccinated. Here's a handy list of some of the places offering the Moderna vaccine in Miami-Dade.

CVS

CVS Pharmacy, CVS y Más, and Navarro Discount Pharmacy locations offer all three vaccines, including Moderna, depending on supply. No appointment is necessary, but to make a

reservation or check the supply of available vaccines, visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.

Publix

Publix customers can choose between the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Those who choose Moderna will have their second appointment scheduled for 28 days later. The shot is available without an appointment, but check publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida if you prefer to schedule one.

Walgreens

Walgreens offers the Moderna vaccine in addition to the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots. Some Walgreens pharmacies in South Florida offer vaccines on a walk-in basis, but appointments are still encouraged. Schedule one by visiting walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, calling 1-800-Walgreens, or visiting your local Walgreens pharmacy. Same-day appointments are also available.

Walmart and Sam's Club

Walmart and Sam's Club locations across Florida are offering the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, depending on supply. No appointment is necessary, and at Sam's Club, a membership isn't required to get the shot. For more information, visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or samsclub.com/covid.

Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más

Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más locations across Florida are administering the Moderna vaccine, along with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, depending on the supply available. For more information, visit

.

For other vaccine sites, see New Times' running list. New Times also has information about no-appointment sites and where to get kids vaccinated.