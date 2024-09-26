 Watch: Florida Live Weather Cams Show Hurricane Helene Make Landfall | Miami New Times
Watch: Florida Live Weather Cams Show Hurricane Helene Track in Gulf

Here are live cameras from Key West to Pensacola to watch conditions deteriorate across Florida.
September 26, 2024
After Hurricane Helene officially formed on Wednesday in the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters warned that the storm will bring life-threatening conditions and heavy rain to the Sunshine State when it makes landfall as a major Category 4 hurricane Thursday evening in Florida's Big Bend.

The National Hurricane Center has warned Floridians to prepare for major impacts, with some areas in the Panhandle having the potential to experience storm surges of 20 feet.

As Helene bears down on Florida's western shores, here's a series of live cameras to watch the hurricane's impact throughout the state:

Florida Department of Transportation Bridges (statewide — a zillion cams!)

Key West (Southernmost Point cam)

Hollywood Beach (Hollywood Beach Boardwalk in Broward County)

Naples (Naples Pier)

Fort Myers (links to a dozen cams in and around Fort Myers)

Siesta Key (Siesta Key Beach south of Sarasota)

University of Tampa Riverfront (view across the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa)

Port Tampa (360-degree view from atop the Marriott Water Street; must disable adblocker to view)

Tampa Skyline (zoomable EarthCam)

St. Petersburg (waterfront view on YouTube; rewindable)

St. George Island (south of Apalachicola)

Panama City Beach (selection of cams providing views to east and west)

Pensacola (view from the top of the Hilton Pensacola Beach)
