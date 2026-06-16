Miami World Cup: Of course, Francis Suarez is rooting for Saudi Arabia 

H.E. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia and then-Miami Mayor Francis Suarez shake hands during the second day of the FII PRIORITY Summit held at the Faena Hotel on February 20, 2025 in Miami Beach.

It was all of 26 minutes into South Florida’s first-ever FIFA World Cup match when former Miami Mayor Francis Suarez confirmed something some politicos have known for a long time: He’s a die-hard Saudi Arabia fan.

On Monday night, Suarez was draped in the vibrant Saudi green for Miami’s opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. The Miami politician-turned Fox News contributor has a long (and controversial) history with the Saudi government. Beginning during his mayorship, Suarez’s promotion of Saudi trade events, use of his office to organize summits, and undisclosed travel to the nation helped Saudi Arabia rehabilitate it’s bloody reputation, according to reporting by The Miami Herald.

Suarez came under fire in 2023 for his cozy relationship with Saudi Arabia, with critics arguing that he should be required to register as a foreign agent. At the time, Suarez told NBC 6 South Florida, “Every lawyer that I have consulted with has told me that is completely unnecessary because we have not been representing any country or any foreign entity, so there’s absolutely no registration required, that is completely hocus-pocus.”

On Monday, during the first half of Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay, Suarez outed himself as a registered foreign fan, writing on X, “As Miami hosts its first-ever @FIFAWorldCup match, it’s exciting to see our vision become reality. Supporting our friends from Saudi Arabia alongside my son, and spending time with Her Royal Highness Princess Reema bint Bandar and my own little princess, Gloriana.

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“We worked hard during my administration to help bring the World Cup to America and establish Miami as a host city and headquarters for FIFA’s preparations. Bayfront Park is filled with fans from around the world, and the iconic fountain is once again at the heart of the FanFest experience. It’s incredibly rewarding to know that both residents and visitors are enjoying these experiences. Our goal was always to bring people together, create memorable experiences for families, and showcase our beautiful city to the world.”

As Miami hosts its first-ever @FIFAWorldCup match, it’s exciting to see our vision become reality. Supporting our friends from Saudi Arabia alongside my son, and spending time with Her Royal Highness Princess Reema bint Bandar and my own little princess, Gloriana. We worked… pic.twitter.com/dnAb4x0LPU — Francis X. Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) June 15, 2026

New Times was unable to confirm how wildly the bearded Suarez celebrated when the Saudis shocked the world by scoring first against one of the world’s best teams. Fortunately for Suarez, he won’t have to fly too far to watch his Green Falcons play their other two guaranteed matches in the tournament, with one against Spain on June 21 in Atlanta and the other against Cabo Verde on June 26 in Houston.