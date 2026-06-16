Plantation native is one of several FIFA World Cup players with Miami ties

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Alex Freeman #16 of the United States is challenged by Junior Alonso #6 of Paraguay during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

With billions expected to tune in for FIFA World Cup 2026 games held in the United States, America’s lesser-known small towns are getting time in the limelight this summer, including those in South Florida.

Despite South Florida’s penchant for producing top sports talent, on Friday, Plantation’s very own 21-year-old Alex Freeman became only the third-ever South Florida athlete to wear the stars and stripes for the U.S. Men’s National Team in a World Cup. He joins Hialeah’s Neil Covone from the 1990 World Cup in Italy and Boca Raton’s Jozy Altidore from the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. And while Freeman (son of Super Bowl XXXI winner Antonio Freeman) is the only player with Miami connections on the U.S. roster, he’s among five players with strong ties to the 305.

Freeman was reportedly born in Baltimore, then moved to the Plantation area, where he attended American Heritage High School, before moving to Orlando to play for Orlando City SC in 2022. He had his breakthrough season in 2025, when he earned his first professional start for Orlando and made Major League Soccer’s team of the season. The stellar season propelled Freeman to Villarreal in La Liga (considered one of the world’s best soccer leagues).

The versatile right-footer is expected to start at right center back or right back for the U.S. (depending on how the team sets up), but he can also play right midfield and right wing. His next game is set for Friday against Australia. He registered an assist in last week’s opener against Paraguay, playing against another World Cup player with Miami ties.

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Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gómez played two seasons for Inter Miami CF in 2023 and 2024. He played 24 games for the team and won the Leagues Cup with the team in 2023 and the Supporters’ Shield in 2024. Fans can likely see him in action again on Friday against Turkey.

As for current Inter Miami players, three made their respective national teams for the tournament: Lionel Messi (Argentina), Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina), and Dayne St. Clair (Canada).

Messi and De Paul are expected to start each game for Argentina, with their first coming up against Algeria on Tuesday night. They’ll be hoping to defend their 2022 World Cup title, won against France in Qatar, and earn their fourth tournament title.

St. Clair is expected to play as Canada’s No. 2 goalkeeper throughout the tournament and didn’t play in their opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Canada plays against Qatar again on Thursday.