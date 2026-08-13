PHOTOS: Andrew Tate supporters bring testosterone and cardboard signs to Miami

Joseph McBride, attorney for Andrew and Tristan Tate, speaks during a press conference outside the jail, calling for the brothers’ release. McBride said he would appeal directly to President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio if the brothers are not released. Also attending to the right Justin Waller.

On any given day in the 305, you could throw a rock and hit five men discussing testosterone levels, cryptocurrency, and the latest Joe Rogan episode. On Thursday afternoon, many of them gathered in downtown Miami for their latest and noblest cause: demanding the release of Andrew and Tristan Tate.

During the testosterone-fueled gathering, where grown men did push ups in honor of their “Top G,” Andrew Tate, the brothers’ outspoken attorney, Joseph McBride (who has also defended January 6ers), vowed to take their extradition fight “straight to President Trump’s office” and launched into a profane anti-British tirade that included references to the Boston Tea Party and America’s war for independence.

BREAKING: Andrew and Tristan Tate's lawyer, Joseph McBride, just went on an insane tirade threatening to go to Donald Trump if the judge doesn't release the Tate Brothers. "We will go straight to President Trump's office. We will go straight to Marco Rubio, because Andrew and… pic.twitter.com/ZD2CNcEdrX — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 13, 2026

If the judge doesn’t agree that the brothers are innocent, McBride said, “We will go straight to President Trump’s office. We will go straight to Marco Rubio, because Andrew and Tristan Tate, or any other American citizen, can not get extradited without the Secretary of State’s signature. And we will say to him, I understand we have a long-lasting relationship with the United Kingdom, but don’t forget that that relationship started when we took their tea and threw it into the damn water. Don’t forget that that relationship started when we launched a revolution against that stupid king and his stupid wig and that God forsaken country.”

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Fresh & Fit podcast co-host Myron Gaines joined attorney Joseph McBride at the rally, nodding along as McBride warned supporters that “every woman you meet is a court case in the future.” Gaines chimed in with his own assessment of modern dating: “It’s scary.”

Tate brothers fans held handmade signs in support of Tristan and Andrew. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Supporters had expected Thursday to be a major day in the brothers’ legal battle. Andrew and Tristan Tate have been held in federal custody in Miami since their July 18 arrest on a British extradition warrant. U.K. prosecutors are seeking to try the brothers on dozens of charges, including rape, sex trafficking, assault, and child-image offenses, allegations they deny. A hearing that was expected to determine whether the brothers could be released from jail while fighting extradition was postponed Thursday after a judge granted the defense additional time to respond to prosecutors’ arguments, resetting the matter for August 27.

J6er Justin Waller stands next to Tate attorney Joe McBride as the latter advocates for the brothers’ release. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

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But instead of a hearing, downtown Miami got what appeared to be an unofficial convention of the manosphere, who demanded that the brothers be freed.

The smattering of millenial men gathered in the 90-degree heat appeared to span nearly every race and ethnicity, clutching homemade cardboard signs with messages like “Thank you Andrew Tate for teaching us BRAVERY!” and “The Tates are heroes to millions” — though only about 30 of those millions appeared to make it to downtown Miami on Thursday.

At one point, supporters dropped to the pavement for a synchronized set of push-ups, a nod to Tate’s hyper-masculine online brand. “This is what the Matrix fears!!! FREE TOP G.,” @PrimeTateHQ posted to X.

Hundreds of Tate fans doing push-ups together right outside the solitary confinement building during the protest for Andrew & Tristan. 🔥🚨 This is what the Matrix fears!!! FREE TOP G. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fjDfWlSEZT — Prime Tate (@primetateHQ) August 13, 2026

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The crowd included Justin Waller, a frequent Tate collaborator and self-help influencer who attended the January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington and has since built a large following among many of the same young men drawn to Tate’s message. Waller appeared next to McBride during his speech, donning a navy suit with a maroon tie and, at one point, signing a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor high tops that read, “January 6th Patriots,” and featured photos of the White House. No, I did not just make that up.

Justin Waller signs a sneaker for a Tate Brothers’ supporter. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

As the crowd dispersed and the livestreams wound down, the outcome remained unchanged. The Tate brothers stayed locked inside a federal detention center a few blocks away, with their next shot at release now scheduled for August 27 and the larger extradition battle likely to drag on for months.

One man held a sign reading “resist the slave mind.” Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

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Some of the signs at the protest seem to have been fashioned on the spot with solely some leftover cardboard and a Sharpie. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

The men were no doubt gathered for a noble cause. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

McBride argues that he will take the matter to President Trump (who has said he would not interfere with the extradition). Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg