Courts & Lawsuits

PHOTOS: Andrew Tate supporters bring testosterone and cardboard signs to Miami

A delayed court hearing didn't stop Tate loyalists from gathering in downtown Miami, where pushups and homemade signs took center stage.
By Natasha YeeAugust 13, 2026
two suited men stand in a crowd in front of a sign that reads "free the tates"
Joseph McBride, attorney for Andrew and Tristan Tate, speaks during a press conference outside the jail, calling for the brothers’ release. McBride said he would appeal directly to President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio if the brothers are not released. Also attending to the right Justin Waller.

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
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On any given day in the 305, you could throw a rock and hit five men discussing testosterone levels, cryptocurrency, and the latest Joe Rogan episode. On Thursday afternoon, many of them gathered in downtown Miami for their latest and noblest cause: demanding the release of Andrew and Tristan Tate.

During the testosterone-fueled gathering, where grown men did push ups in honor of their “Top G,” Andrew Tate, the brothers’ outspoken attorney, Joseph McBride (who has also defended January 6ers), vowed to take their extradition fight “straight to President Trump’s office” and launched into a profane anti-British tirade that included references to the Boston Tea Party and America’s war for independence.

If the judge doesn’t agree that the brothers are innocent, McBride said, “We will go straight to President Trump’s office. We will go straight to Marco Rubio, because Andrew and Tristan Tate, or any other American citizen, can not get extradited without the Secretary of State’s signature. And we will say to him, I understand we have a long-lasting relationship with the United Kingdom, but don’t forget that that relationship started when we took their tea and threw it into the damn water. Don’t forget that that relationship started when we launched a revolution against that stupid king and his stupid wig and that God forsaken country.”

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Fresh & Fit podcast co-host Myron Gaines joined attorney Joseph McBride at the rally, nodding along as McBride warned supporters that “every woman you meet is a court case in the future.” Gaines chimed in with his own assessment of modern dating: “It’s scary.”

protestors hold signs in downtown Miami
Tate brothers fans held handmade signs in support of Tristan and Andrew.

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Supporters had expected Thursday to be a major day in the brothers’ legal battle. Andrew and Tristan Tate have been held in federal custody in Miami since their July 18 arrest on a British extradition warrant. U.K. prosecutors are seeking to try the brothers on dozens of charges, including rape, sex trafficking, assault, and child-image offenses, allegations they deny. A hearing that was expected to determine whether the brothers could be released from jail while fighting extradition was postponed Thursday after a judge granted the defense additional time to respond to prosecutors’ arguments, resetting the matter for August 27.

two suited men stand in front of protestors.
J6er Justin Waller stands next to Tate attorney Joe McBride as the latter advocates for the brothers’ release.

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

But instead of a hearing, downtown Miami got what appeared to be an unofficial convention of the manosphere, who demanded that the brothers be freed.

The smattering of millenial men gathered in the 90-degree heat appeared to span nearly every race and ethnicity, clutching homemade cardboard signs with messages like “Thank you Andrew Tate for teaching us BRAVERY!” and “The Tates are heroes to millions” — though only about 30 of those millions appeared to make it to downtown Miami on Thursday.

At one point, supporters dropped to the pavement for a synchronized set of push-ups, a nod to Tate’s hyper-masculine online brand. “This is what the Matrix fears!!! FREE TOP G.,” @PrimeTateHQ posted to X.

The crowd included Justin Waller, a frequent Tate collaborator and self-help influencer who attended the January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington and has since built a large following among many of the same young men drawn to Tate’s message. Waller appeared next to McBride during his speech, donning a navy suit with a maroon tie and, at one point, signing a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor high tops that read, “January 6th Patriots,” and featured photos of the White House. No, I did not just make that up.

A man in a suit signs a white tennis shoe
Justin Waller signs a sneaker for a Tate Brothers’ supporter.

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

As the crowd dispersed and the livestreams wound down, the outcome remained unchanged. The Tate brothers stayed locked inside a federal detention center a few blocks away, with their next shot at release now scheduled for August 27 and the larger extradition battle likely to drag on for months.

a man holds a sign that reads "resist the slave mind."
One man held a sign reading “resist the slave mind.”

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

men hold cardboard signs in downtown Miami
Some of the signs at the protest seem to have been fashioned on the spot with solely some leftover cardboard and a Sharpie.

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

men gather in downtown Miami with signs demanding the release of Andrew Tate
The men were no doubt gathered for a noble cause.

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

a man in a suit speaks in front of cameras while other men stand around him
McBride argues that he will take the matter to President Trump (who has said he would not interfere with the extradition).

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

men hold signs supporting the Tate brothers in downtown Miami
Though one online account boasted that thousands of men had gathered for the brothers, only a few handful were actually present.

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

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Natasha Yee is news editor at Miami New Times. Prior to joining the team in December 2024, Natasha was an investigative journalist at the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting and a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. Before that, she worked as a high school English teacher in an urban school district. She holds a master’s degree from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

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