 O.J. Simpson's Florida Driver's License Up for Auction | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Looking to Buy O.J. Simpson's Florida Driver's License? It's Up for Auction

Seventeen years of wear and tear have not wiped O.J.'s grin from the photo.
May 31, 2024
Are you looking to purchase O.J. Simpson's expired Florida driver's license?
Are you looking to purchase O.J. Simpson's expired Florida driver's license? Screenshot via Goldin auctions

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our spring campaign, and we have until June 7 to raise $4,000. This money directly supports the journalism Miami New Times produces and helps keep our work freely accessible for all, because not everyone can afford to pay for news. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

$0
$4,000
$1,250
Share this:
Following the death of former NFL star and accused murderer O.J. Simpson in April, his expired Bank of America business credit card was quickly up for auction.

Now, his expired Florida driver's license is open for bidding.

This week, sports auction house Goldin listed Simpson's 2007 Florida license for sale. Forty-seven bids have been placed since Tuesday, May 28, driving the price up to $900 as of Friday morning.

"The license features a picture of Simpson, his facsimile signature beneath his visage, and contains scuffing," the description notes.

Orenthal James Simpson, who famously stood trial for the brutal murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995, died from prostate cancer on Apri 10. He was 76 years old.

After his controversial acquittal, which was watched by an estimated 150 million television viewers, Simpson left California and moved to Miami in 2000. He purchased a home at 9450 SW 112 Street in Kendall for $575,000, and his children attended Gulliver Prep. The address is listed on the driver's license at auction.

During his time in the Sunshine State, he was known to hang out in Coconut Grove and was spotted attending Gulliver Prep football games. His stint in Miami ended after he was convicted on kidnapping and armed robbery charges in Nevada in 2008, stemming from an incident in which he and a group of men held up a sports memorabilia dealer at gunpoint in a Las Vegas hotel room.

Ahead of Simpson's release from prison in 2017, then-Florida Attorney General Palm Bondi wrote a letter to the Florida Department of Corrections objecting to Simpson living in the state while on parole. Although he was eyeing a return to South Florida, Simpson stayed in Las Vegas and remained a resident there until his death. His Kendall home went into foreclosure during his time in prison and was eventually demolished in 2022.

Though Simpson's credit card reportedly sold for $10,675 in late April, it appears it went back up for auction in mid-May. The seller previously told TMZ he was donating 10 percent of the proceeds from the April auction to the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

Goldin marked the winning bid for the credit card at $375 on May 30.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as an intern from June–August 2019, then worked as a fellow from August 2022 to February 2023 before joining the staff full-time. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, The Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein
Seven Florida Residents Make Forbes List of Richest Self-Made Women

The Rich

Seven Florida Residents Make Forbes List of Richest Self-Made Women

By Naomi Feinstein
Trump Guilty: Miami and Florida Public Figures React to Verdict in Stormy Daniels Case

Crime

Trump Guilty: Miami and Florida Public Figures React to Verdict in Stormy Daniels Case

By Alex DeLuca
Former Marco Rubio Intern Indicted for Storming Capitol on January 6

Politics

Former Marco Rubio Intern Indicted for Storming Capitol on January 6

By Alex DeLuca
"Third-World Infrastructure": Readers React to Story About Miami's Worsening Commute

Social Media

"Third-World Infrastructure": Readers React to Story About Miami's Worsening Commute

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation