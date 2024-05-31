Looking to Buy O.J. Simpson's Florida Driver's License? It's Up for Auction

Following the death of former NFL star and accused murderer O.J. Simpson in April, his expired Bank of America business credit card was quickly up for auction.
Now, his expired Florida driver's license is open for bidding.
This week, sports auction house Goldin listed Simpson's 2007 Florida license for sale. Forty-seven bids have been placed since Tuesday, May 28, driving the price up to $900 as of Friday morning.
"The license features a picture of Simpson, his facsimile signature beneath his visage, and contains scuffing," the description notes.
Orenthal James Simpson, who famously stood trial for the brutal murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995, died from prostate cancer on Apri 10. He was 76 years old.
After his controversial acquittal, which was watched by an estimated 150 million television viewers, Simpson left California and moved to Miami in 2000. He purchased a home at 9450 SW 112 Street in Kendall for $575,000, and his children attended Gulliver Prep. The address is listed on the driver's license at auction.
During his time in the Sunshine State, he was known to hang out in Coconut Grove and was spotted attending Gulliver Prep football games. His stint in Miami ended after he was convicted on kidnapping and armed robbery charges in Nevada in 2008, stemming from an incident in which he and a group of men held up a sports memorabilia dealer at gunpoint in a Las Vegas hotel room.
Ahead of Simpson's release from prison in 2017, then-Florida Attorney General Palm Bondi wrote a letter to the Florida Department of Corrections objecting to Simpson living in the state while on parole. Although he was eyeing a return to South Florida, Simpson stayed in Las Vegas and remained a resident there until his death. His Kendall home went into foreclosure during his time in prison and was eventually demolished in 2022.
Though Simpson's credit card reportedly sold for $10,675 in late April, it appears it went back up for auction in mid-May. The seller previously told TMZ he was donating 10 percent of the proceeds from the April auction to the National Network to End Domestic Violence.
Goldin marked the winning bid for the credit card at $375 on May 30.