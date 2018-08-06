 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
A story about reality star Ted Vernon took top honors at this past weekend's Sunshine State Awards
A story about reality star Ted Vernon took top honors at this past weekend's Sunshine State Awards
Courtesy photo

New Times Staffers Jessica Lipscomb, Jerry Iannelli, and Tim Elfrink Win Journalism Honors

Chuck Strouse | August 6, 2018 | 10:31am
AA

Miami New Times staffers brought home the bacon in two contests recently, with staff writer Jessica Lipscomb the big winner, taking a first in profile writing at this past weekend's Sunshine State Awards for a piece about a reality star, Ted Vernon, whose history of abuse had gone largely unnoticed.

Lipscomb, a Florida native and veteran of several daily newspapers before arriving at New Times, also took an honorable mention in immigration coverage at the Association Alternative Newsmedia award banquet for a story about a would-be jihadi in Key West.

Related Stories

New Times managing editor Tim Efrink also delivered for a story about a brutal murder and floating bales of drugs, "Hooked." Elfrink took a second in the Sunshine State in news reporting among small papers and an honorable mention in the AAN awards for that piece. That story was also a winner in the Sigma Delt Chi awards.

New Times daily news writer Jerry Iannelli picked up a second in the AAN Awards for several stories about the use of drones in South Florida. Also a winner at AAN, which was held this year in San Dieg, was Houston Press managing editor Zach Despart for a story about corrupt businessmen who looted Venezuela and live quietly in Houston and Miami.

Finally, former New Times music editor Ryan Pfeffer took a third in profile writing at the Sunshine State Awards for a story about the rapper Trina

 
Chuck Strouse is editor in chief of Miami New Times. He has shared two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at newspapers including the Miami Herald and Los Angeles Times.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >