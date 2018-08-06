New Times Staffers Jessica Lipscomb, Jerry Iannelli, and Tim Elfrink Win Journalism Honors

Miami New Times staffers brought home the bacon in two contests recently, with staff writer Jessica Lipscomb the big winner, taking a first in profile writing at this past weekend's Sunshine State Awards for a piece about a reality star, Ted Vernon, whose history of abuse had gone largely unnoticed.
Lipscomb, a Florida native and veteran of several daily newspapers before arriving at New Times, also took an honorable mention in immigration coverage at the Association Alternative Newsmedia award banquet for a story about a would-be jihadi in Key West.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
New Times managing editor Tim Efrink also delivered for a story about a brutal murder and floating bales of drugs, "Hooked." Elfrink took a second in the Sunshine State in news reporting among small papers and an honorable mention in the AAN awards for that piece. That story was also a winner in the Sigma Delt Chi awards.
New Times daily news writer Jerry Iannelli picked up a second in the AAN Awards for several stories about the use of drones in South Florida. Also a winner at AAN, which was held this year in San Dieg, was Houston Press managing editor Zach Despart for a story about corrupt businessmen who looted Venezuela and live quietly in Houston and Miami.
Finally, former New Times music editor Ryan Pfeffer took a third in profile writing at the Sunshine State Awards for a story about the rapper Trina.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!