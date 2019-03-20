Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez Defends Cop Who Brutalized Woman in Viral Video

When Miami-Dade Police violently dragged Dyma Loving to the ground and arrested her earlier this month, she was standing on the sidewalk telling officers that a man had pulled a gun on her. According to County Commissioner Joe Martinez, though, the 26-year-old black woman "was not being compliant," and the officers used a legitimate technique.

The former cop's comments came during a commission meeting on Tuesday. Commissioner Barbara Jordan had brought up the incident, which was captured on video and went viral on Twitter. She suggested the county might need additional training for officers "and how they handle situations without escalating." That set off Martinez, a former police officer, who shook his finger while ranting about people being too quick to judge the cops.

"There was an assumption that they escalated it," he said. "You know what? They used a technique that is taught, which is the armbar takedown. That is taught in the academy. All right? Now, nobody knows but everybody immediately takes the side against the officer without knowing the full story."