Miami-Dade Police Ask for $6.5 Million for New Tasers in No-Bid Contract

In recent years, Tasers have been promoted to police departments as a safe way to deescalate dangerous situations. Yet in reality, the devices can be lethal — a 2017 Reuters investigation turned up 1,081 cases in which someone had died after being shocked. Miami's three largest police departments have also routinely misused Tasers. In 2014, New Times reported local cops were tasing mentally ill people, the homeless, and children as young as age 6.

Around the country, several law enforcement agencies are now rethinking their use of Tasers. But here in Miami-Dade, police want to sign another five-year contract with Axon Enterprise, the company formerly known as Taser International. The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking county commissioners to approve a $6.5 million deal with Axon to provide MDPD with 2,000 new Tasers.

"This new weapon, which is a Taser 7, is much improved, much safer than the other ones," Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez told the commission's public safety committee on Tuesday.