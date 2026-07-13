Sports

Ecuadorian political fugitive spotted at Miami World Cup match

CBP agents, who have been working security at the World Cup, appeared to miss a big one Saturday in Miami.
By B. Scott McLendonJuly 13, 2026
The sun shines on Hard Rock Stadium, a rectangular windowed building with a flat, wide roof
Fans online are getting creative with parking options at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

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People say soccer brings people together: children, adults, Scots, Miamians, and Ecuadorian businessmen accused of financing assassinations.

What began Sunday as a seemingly innocent Instagram post of Ecuadorian actor Danilo Carrera entering Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) turned controversial when eagle-eyed netizens noticed who appeared to be entering behind him. Carrera’s post appears to show Ecuadorian fugitive Xavier Jordán, who Ecuadorian prosecutors accuse of plotting to assassinate former presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in 2023, according to NBC 6.

An assassin fatally shot Villavicencio as he was leaving a campaign event In August 2023 ahead of the country’s election later that month. According to reporting by Insight Crime (a Latin American nonprofit focused on the study of organized crime), authorities in Miami have already arrested one prominent Ecuadorian, José Serrano, whom prosecutors have connected to the crime, while Jordán remains on the lam.

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“Charged alongside Serrano were businessmen Xavier Jordán and Daniel Salcedo and former national assemblyman and Latin Kings member Ronny Aleaga,” according to the outlet. “Jordan was accused of directing and financing the murder operation, Salcedo of monitoring Villavicencio’s movements, and Aleaga of being the link between Jordan and the assassins who carried out the hit.”

Carrera and Jordán appear to be entering the stadium together to watch England beat Norway Saturday 2-1. Carrera’s management team didn’t respond to New Times’ request for comment.

In the caption alongside the post, Carrera wrote, “First World Cup game together of MANY! (Erling) Haaland didn’t win but Jude (Bellingham) passed. We watched all that is good football.”

The video shows Carrera walking through the turnstiles at Hard Rock Stadium with a bearded man wearing a white Ecuador jersey (who social media users identified as Jordán) following behind.

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Ecuadorian prosecutors charged Jordán in connection to organized crime in January 2024, when Interpol agents accepted a request to search for him, according to Ecuador Times. Interpol classified Jordan as “dangerous and prone to evasion.” The outlet tracked Jordán’s American Airlines flight from Ecuador to Miami in February 2020.

In 2025, prosecutors filed additional charges, accusing Jordán of funding the assassination and ordered his pre-trial detention, according to Reuters. Despite U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents reportedly cooperating with FIFA for the World Cup games in Miami, it’s unclear whether authorities arrested Jordán upon arrival at the stadium.

CBP officials didn’t respond to a request for comment.

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B. Scott McLendon joined New Times staff in 2025. A national award-winning journalist, he previously covered education, crime, courts, and local government for daily newspapers in Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas. He holds a bachelor’s in journalism from Troy University.

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