Curse of the Tequesta: Newest Evidence in Dolphins Season-Ending Loss to Chiefs

The real storyline should be the Phins' loss to the Chiefs is just the latest indication that the franchise is cursed.
Ten years ago, New Times and yours truly questioned whether the Dolphins were a cursed franchise after an extensive investigation into Hard Rock Stadium, which was built near the site of Tequesta Tribe burial grounds. Human remains and artifacts were found in a planned parking and office area at the property, leading to an archaeological review.
The Washington Post, Deadspin, and countless others picked up the story of the Tequesta Curse following our coverage, and movies have since been made about it.
Sure, some reports used incorrect names and didn't credit us for bringing these supernatural forces to light, but we can all agree on one thing — the Dolphins' misfortune has risen to mythical proportions.
The Curse of the TequestaBack in 2014, New Times reminded me of a story many had forgotten — Hard Rock Stadium, then known as Joe Robbie Stadium, had its construction delayed after ancient remains and artifacts of the Tequesta Native American tribe were found. You can read all about it in the original article, but TL;DR — they excavated the burial grounds in six-inch increments, allowing experts to sift through the dirt. Archaeologists removed what relics they could find, and part of the property was set aside for conservation, but the project moved forward.
The Dolphins moved away from the Orange Bowl — and an era in which they felt unbeatable — to their new and current home, and the rest has been, well, what is the opposite of history?
Disappointments and mediocre season finishes marked the late 1980s. The '90s yielded promising division titles but are remembered by fans for wasted talent and missed opportunities. The 2000s were marked by gross incompetence and a 1-15 season. And everything can be filed under paranormal in nature.
The Dolphins have not made a Super Bowl appearance since moving into the stadium, and they've failed to win a playoff game for more than 20 years.
No matter how good the Dolphins are, expect the worst to happen. While some may view the curse as a mere coincidence or a fanciful story, it has become a part of the lore surrounding the Dolphins, offering a supernatural twist to the team's history of ups and downs.
The Latest EvidenceIf the Dolphins' 2023 season isn't more evidence of some awful, mystical force in play, you must pray harder than we do because we're as convinced as ever.
What began as a record-breaking season, in which the Dolphins were on track for home-field advantage and a bye week in the playoffs, turned to dust as nearly every star player on the team dealt with hardship, everything from season-ending injuries to a house fire. Folks, a house fire.
The Dolphins' best player, Tyreek Hill, dealt with a blaze at his mansion, sparked by a child playing with a lighter, a few days before the critical Buffalo Bills game with the AFC East title at stake. If that doesn't give you goosebumps and remind you of a Carol from the '80s thriller Poltergeist, nothing will.
Besides all the injuries, a painful twist this season came at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. With a two-score lead and under four minutes remaining, Miami would blow a critical game to the Titans at Hard Rock Stadium, losing 28-27. It was a shocking loss that took Miami to second place in the conference with arguably the NFL's toughest remaining schedule over the final four weeks. And we all know what happened after that.
We went from people calling this season's offense the greatest of all-time in Miami to fumbling away home games and seeing the playoff run end in the fourth-coldest game in NFL history, at the hands of the Chiefs.
The Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
At least those who have cursed the Dolphins have a sense of humor.