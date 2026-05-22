Botched Barbie Dream Fest organizers draw first lawsuit

Barbie Dream Fest didn't go as many planned over the weekend.

The event-planning company behind the infamous Barbie Dream Fest may need to call on lawyer Barbie after a Miami-area company filed a lawsuit against it over a contract dispute.

New York-based entertainment company Mischief Management sponsored the first-ever official Barbie festival (Barbie Dream Fest in Fort Lauderdale) March 27-29, which many attendees agreed was an absolute disaster. According to a lawsuit filed two days after the event by Doral-based Utopia Marketing, which hasn’t been reported on until now, the festival wasn’t the pink-drenched dream organizers pitched.

Audio/visual production company Utopia Marketing, which didn’t respond to a request for comment, is suing Mischief Management LLC in Miami-Dade County civil court, arguing the company failed to pay about $8,800 for services rendered, according to the lawsuit (attached below). It appears to be the first time a dispute over the failed fest is heading to a courtroom.

“Defendant made partial payment toward the total amount, confirming acceptance of services, and failed to pay the remaining balance after work was complete,” according to the lawsuit, which includes few details and appears to have been filed pro se by Utopia Marketing founder Victor Burgos.

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Mischief Management didn’t respond to New Times‘ request for comment this week and didn’t have an attorney listed in court records.

While the lawsuit doesn’t explicitly mention Barbie Dream Fest, the festival appears to be the only event Mischief Management has hosted in South Florida this year. The festival went viral in late March when attendees began posting photos and videos of a sparsely decorated convention center.

Among the points of contention was the Barbie Dream House itself, which had been called a “larger-than-life version of Barbie’s iconic front yard.” The accompanying graphic on the festival’s website depicts a Barbie Dream House resembling the set seen in 2023’s Barbie film. In actuality, the activation appears to be a cardboard backdrop on a wall next to a pink vintage VW van.

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Barbie Dream Fest kicked off in Fort Lauderdale this weekend and customers who paid $250 to experience Barbie’s Dreamhouse showed up to find this lol pic.twitter.com/VVd5VPlppI — Chris Oldman (@AlsikkanTV) March 28, 2026

“The first thing I noticed — there’s a lot of empty space,” said TikTok user @alittlebitbarbie in a POV video of the festival. “There’s so much open, empty space.” The user also criticized the festival’s marketplace for selling products that were not at all affiliated with the Barbie brand.

Another TikTok user, @kiersdolls, claimed she drove four hours to attend (during an apocalyptic weekend for traffic in South Florida, no less). “I can’t believe I paid like $69 to do this,” she said. Tickets to the three-day festival ranged from $33 to $438.

So profound was the backlash that Mischief Management officials announced they’d be issuing full refunds to everyone who bought tickets, a rare action taken when an event doesn’t go to plan.

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Mere hours after the event ended Sunday night, Barbie manufacturer Mattel issued a statement to New Times seemingly blaming Mischief Management for the botched execution.

“Barbie Dream Fest was created by Mischief Management, which licensed the Barbie brand from Mattel,” a Mattel spokesperson said in a statement to New Times. “We are working with Mischief Management, who are managing attendee feedback and issuing full refunds to everyone who purchased tickets. We want every fan experience to be an excellent one.”

Mischief Management quickly made the decision to refund not just the guests who paid hundreds to attend all three days, but everyone who had bought tickets, according to a statement sent to New Times.

“Mischief Management is incredibly grateful to everyone who joined Barbie Dream Fest. We appreciate the passion and engagement from the Barbie community. Bringing fans together—alongside Barbie role models, designers, partners, and global icons who embody the true spirit of Barbie—was at the heart of this event. Barbie Dream Fest was created as an intimate fan convention designed to foster meaningful connection, inspiration, and closer access to Barbie and her world. We will be providing full refunds to everyone who purchased tickets,” a spokesperson said.