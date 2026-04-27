For $237 Million, the Scarface Home Can Be Yours

Have you ever found yourself drooling over Miami drug lord Frank Lopez’s oceanfront mansion in Scarface? Do you also have $237 million?

If so, you’re in luck: The iconic Key Biscayne home just hit the market. John Devaney, the founder and CEO of United Capital Markets, is selling the 2.38-acre property he bought in 2003, according to a press release from Coldwell Banker Realty.

Peep the piano-shaped pool. Jill Eber/Judy Zeder/1 Oak Studios

The asking price for 485 W Matheson Drive takes the Miami area’s already sky-high real estate prices to the stratosphere. Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, set Miami-Dade County’s current record sale price when they forked over $170 million for an under-construction mansion on Indian Creek island. The Miami region is in the throes of what the New York Times has dubbed the “New Miami Gold Rush,” with the super-rich scurrying to spend millions on real estate while much of the rest of the country grapples with economic uncertainty.

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The 13,000 square foot Scarface house still features the glass elevator from the iconic scene in which Tony Montana first spots Lopez’s wife, Elvira, as she descends in a green dress. It’s fully functional, per the press release; the Wall Street Journal quoted Devaney as saying that guests of charity events he and his wife have hosted “all want to ride in the stainless steel and glass elevator and take photos.”

You can do your best Elvira Hancock impression as the elevator descends. Jill Eber/Judy Zeder/1 Oak Studios

It also has a helipad. The feature was constructed by the Department of Defense when the property served as Winter White House for President Richard Nixon, who vacationed with his family in a modest bungalow on the compound, according to the Journal.

The newspaper reported that the mansion itself was built around 1981 by a pilot named Roberto Striedinger, who was convicted of cocaine smuggling for the Medellín cartel. It appeared in Miami Vice in addition to Scarface, the press release notes. Jill Eber, who is representing the seller alongside her colleague Judy Zeder, described it as “among the most extraordinary properties in the world where cultural legacy spans both cinematic and American history.”

default Jill Eber/Judy Zeder/1 Oak Studios

Devaney told the Journal he decided to sell in part because of the demand for what the paper described as “trophy properties.”

“There are lots of guys looking,” he told the Journal. “Let someone else take a turn, one of these real big dogs in the market.”