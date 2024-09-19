Videographer Is Offering Free Wedding Services for Taylor Swift Eras Tour Tickets

Brian Rose, a Washington, D.C.-based filmmaker and wedding videographer, is offering his wedding video services for free in exchange for two tickets to any of Swift's North American shows. He has posted his offer on different Reddit pages, hoping to find someone interested. He says he would travel anywhere to provide wedding videography as part of the deal.
"I do all types of videography, but I figured there's gotta be some type of crossover between people who are going to Taylor Swift concerts and people who are getting married," Rose tells New Times. "Both concert tickets and wedding videography can be very expensive, so I figured it would be a good trade if somebody was interested in doing it."
Offering free wedding videography for Taylor Swift Eras tickets!
byu/son-fish inMiami
Like many of us across the country, Rose's wife, a die-hard Swiftie who has been going to Swift's concerts long before she became a global superstar, struck out in landing tickets for last year's North American tour. He says she was only able to get tickets to Swift's show in Dublin, Ireland.
"She did all the verified fan things, and she started out with North American tours, and every time there was a sale, she'd have basically all of us get on our computers try and hit refresh and keep trying to get the verified fan links from Ticketmaster," Rose adds.
However, once they did the math, they realized the trip to Dublin would be too expensive and difficult, especially with their two-year-old.
"She ended up selling them at face value to my cousin so she could go," Rose says. "She didn't even make any money off them. She was pretty disappointed, so with her 30th birthday coming up in a few weeks, I'm trying to figure out how to get her tickets to one of the other North American shows."
Rose says he has received some responses to his offer, but no one has accepted the trade so far.
"My wife is great and a true Swiftie," he tells New Times. "She sold her tickets at the face value that she paid and didn't, you know, try to sell them for money or anything like that.
"If I could give her this, this would be amazing. I'm just hoping someone might take me up on the offer, and it could be a win-win for both of us. "