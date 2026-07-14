Features

This skate rave is returning to Miami in September

Andrew Music Club is rolling back into town during Labor Day Weekend.
By Flor FranceschettiJuly 14, 2026
Collage of a skater and a Miami DJ
What began as a one-night experiment beneath I-95 at Lot 11 Skatepark has grown into a recognizable music gathering.

Ben Ufo photo by Photo by An++e Kokalj. Skater photo by Vladimir Chake via Canva.
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Andrew Music Club returns for its fifth edition on Saturday, September 5, and Sunday, September 6, transforming the Graffiti Warehouse at the RC Cola Plant in Wynwood into a two-day celebration of underground electronic music, skateboarding, and the city’s creative community.

What began as a one-night experiment beneath I-95 at Lot 11 Skatepark has grown into a recognizable music gathering. Launched through a collaboration between III Points festival, Downtown venue Club Space, and shop and apparel brand Andrew Miami, the event combines skate culture with electronic music in a way that feels proprietary to the Magic City.

Back in 2022, while in conversation with New Times, III Points founder David Sinopoli described the vision simply: “Andrew is pretty much the core of skate culture in Miami. A lot of these skaters are not just listening to one type of music, and techno is definitely one of [the ones they listen to], so what better than to have a fucking rave happen.”

Five years later, that idea has evolved into a Labor Day Weekend tradition.

This year’s edition marks Andrew Music Club’s biggest production yet, taking over the RC Cola Plant with its signature 360-degree stage experience, an all-new stage layout, mini skate ramps, skate features, and immersive art installations. The all-ages event continues to blur the lines between club culture and skateboarding while spotlighting both international electronic acts and homegrown talent.

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The 2026 lineup features Ben UFO, DJ Heartstring, Dylan Brady, Nia Archives (DJ Set), Partiboi69, Zack Fox, Ariel Zetina, Jubilee, Jonny From Space, Berrakka, Marie Qrie, Toni Shardai, SATURNSARii, PETERBLUE, Rude Boy, Rumble in the Jungle Crew, and 619!, among others.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. each day at the Graffiti Warehouse at the RC Cola Plant in Wynwood. Both two-day passes and single-day tickets are available for those wanting to take full advantage of the programming.

Andrew Music Club. Ben UFO, DJ Heartstring, Dylan Brady, Nia Archives and others. 4 pm. Saturday, September 5, and Sunday, September 6, at the Graffiti Warehouse at the RC Cola Plant,  567 Northwest 23rd Street, Miami. Tickets cost from $30 – $80 via dice.fm.

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Florencia Franceschetti, professionally known as Flor Frances, is the Music Editor at Miami New Times. An award-winning journalist and radio host with over 15 years of experience, she has contributed to outlets such as Bandcamp Daily, the Miami Herald, and Artburst. She is also the founder and former editor of the local publication Too Much Love. Her work focuses on documenting and amplifying cultural and artistic expressions within the music and art communities.

florencia.franceschetti@miaminewtimes.com

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