This Miami Band Will Reunite After 20 Years for One Night Only

The show comes as the band celebrates the release of the documentary

We’re aiming to raise $7,500 by April 26. Your support ensures New Times can continue watching out for you and our community. No paywall. Always accessible. Daily online and weekly in print.

As the ‘90s created the perfect conditions for rock and alt-rock bands to emerge across every corner of the United States, Miami has its own response, the Goods. The group, formed by brothers Jim and John Camacho in 1989 brought 305 pride to regional and national audiences, sharing stages with everyone from Pearl Jam to Cher, and even securing their own VH1 one-hour special. Now, 20 years after the band’s dissolution, they will reunite for one night only, Saturday, April 25, at the Mandelstam Theater in South Miami.

The show comes as the band celebrates the release of the documentary Love Will Come to You, a film that pulls from archival footage, anecdotes from the band members, and old recordings, highlighting the Goods’ impact and lasting influence in the local and regional scene.

New Times followed the Goods’ and its band members’ journey through the years, naming it one of the 50 Best Miami Bands of All Time.

The reunion also arrives alongside a broader revival of the band’s catalog. Previously unreleased songs and archival recordings are being assembled for a forthcoming release through Think Like a Key Records, giving longtime fans and newer listeners another chance to dig into the group’s history.

When asked why now felt like the right moment, Jim Camacho tells New Times, “It all started when Think Like a Key (a reissue label focused on archival and retrospective releases) approached us about putting together a retrospective anthology with a documentary component, and what began as something small quickly took on a life of its own.” He adds, “Time just felt right, we’re all still here, and you never know what the future holds, so it felt like the right time to come together and do one more show for the love of it.”

For Miami music fans, the Goods represented a rare hometown success story during the decade. Their run included cult-favorite releases like 5 Steps to Getting Signed, the locally acclaimed Mint, and later Good Things Are Coming, produced by the legendary Tom Dowd, who worked with Ray Charles, the Bee Gees, Eric Clapton, and many others. Along the way, they built a reputation for explosive live shows and a refusal to fit neatly into one genre lane.

The band also made headlines early on for mixing activism with performance. In 1989, they drew the local media attention after tossing condoms into crowds during shows as a public statement supporting AIDS awareness and prevention.

Related III Points Festival Reveals 2026 Phase One Lineup

advertisement advertisement

Their influence stretched beyond their own records. Marilyn Manson, who got an early break opening for the band, once said of the Goods: “I think that they are extremely talented and great musicians.”

Camacho reflects on the nature of the return, saying, “We got to ride that rollercoaster for 10 years and I’m grateful to be back with my brother John and bandmates Tony and Kasmir playing music again, getting to celebrate the music we made, and it feels good to bring it all full circle.”

The Goods. 8 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Mandelstam Theater, 8530 SW 57th Ave; 305-662-2736; Tickets cost $25 via onthestage.tickets.