Sister System and True Vine Bring Collaborative Expertise to Floyd

The collaborative efforts of Miami-based DJs True Vine and Sister System date all the way back to 2013. The two South Florida natives, born Santiago Vidal and Alexis Sosa-Toro, met over Facebook through a shared love of the Chemical Brothers; just a few years later, they're kicking off 2020 by taking over downtown Miami nightclub Floyd on Friday, January 3.

The duo started out by throwing house parties in the mid-2010s, an undertaking which evolved into their first rave Droogfest, a 2017 gathering that they claim was held in the middle of the Everglades.

"We would U-Haul people from a gas station on US-1 to Old Pembroke Road and then to a spot in the Everglades,” Vidal explains. “We built a stage out there; we even mowed the lawn.” The mini-festival brought a crowd of 400 to a completely generator-powered patch of the Florida swamp. The pair admits the sounds quality left a bit to be desired, but both saw it as a cornerstone to their future and a way to homage the old-school raves that were hosted in the Everglades and Homestead decades ago.

The next iteration of Droogfest took place in Ocala National Forest. “It was a two-day camping festival for 200 people," Vidal says. "We funded it with money we got from crypto-currency. We made $40,000 and said, ‘We may as well throw a festival.’ We won’t make any money, but whatever." Sosa-Toro and Vidal also used the money to form Untitled Projects, an event production company that files for city permits and allows proper business relationships to spur new opportunities.

After the success of Ocala, Sosa-Toro and Vidal both knew they could tap into the heart of Miami and have an official Magic City rave in 2018 at the now-closed 229 Warehouse. The evening saw Sister System make her public premiere as a DJ as well as the Miami debut of Orlando-based artist December Beaches. They expected 50 people to show up, but over 200 patrons wound up attending.

A year and a half later, Vidal and Sosa-Toro have cemented their place in Miami's music scene, and even begun collaborating with other entities in the city. Patrick Walsh, one of the cofounders of Klangbox.FM, approached Sosa-Toro about starting a show with the online broadcaster.

“I didn’t want to do a show by myself and saw Santi and I have a good soundscape that would mesh well together,” Sosa-Toro says. ODD — the name of Vidal and Sosa-Toro's show that broadcasts from 5 to 7 p.m on the third Sunday of every month — will be leaping from the airwaves on Friday and gracing Floyd's dance floor. The night will be the first time the pair have taken over the decks at the Space side-room all for themselves.

Friday follows shortly on the heels of November's Black Friday Rave with Boiler Room and III Points, which the pair helped to coordinate and make possible. Sosa-Toro saw it as one of the first times Miami's party series and groups diplomatically collaborated under one roof: “I grabbed members from every collective and made them part of this event. Internet Friends did artwork, Space Tapes and Klangbox were selling merchandise, Brother Dan had his truck outside. I think our strongest suit is how to engage all these different corners where people can experiment.” Vidal added that before this, the unorthodox events of Miami were all segmented from each other; the sounds were too different to unilaterally host a collaborative event.

Vida and Sosa-Toro also take credit for setting up the Electric Pickle’s first daytime jungle-driven party which included a drag show upstairs. It was also one of the first times the now-closed Pickle collaborated with the queer community to host a show. “I always wanted to play the Pickle before it closed,” Vidal shares.

The appeal of these hand-crafted events lies in their one and done style: while a club offers a similar production for each show, the events Sosa-Toro and Vidal produce are individualized.

“The stages, the lighting, the rooms, the warehouse, they all change," Sosa-Toro says. "We use the space at 3100 [warehouse, near Las Rosas] a lot, but we never use it the same way; I think it’s something people are interested in."

Sosa-Toro and Vidal put their community first, but they aspire to form bridges in different states and countries that share a similar ethos. The two made it out to Europe last summer and played a multi-room venue in Amsterdam called SSSS, which refers to a Transportation Security Administration security measure called Secondary Security Screening Selection.

If you are a Club Space regular or III Points attendee, chances are you have experienced their handwork in some form or another. Vidal is the stage manager at Floyd and graphic designer for III Points, having made artwork for ephemera such as the lineup posters and wristbands. Sosa-Toro serves as the liaison between Club Space and the artists, helping to book accommodations in addition to working logistics for the Terrace.

Both are also supporting DJs for the compound and have played alongside their heroes; Sister System opened for German DJ Helena Hauff in October and Vidal closed for James Murphy at Floyd during Miami Art Week. Despite being the “new kids on the block,” the two remain grateful for the veterans in the scene who have provided them with these opportunities.

“Our success comes from the people who paved the landscape,” says Sosa-Tora. The pair list David Sinopoli, Jose Coloma, Biz Martinez, Danny Daze, and Davide Danese as some of the Miami nightlife figures who've helped them to pursue their own dreams and ambitions.

Friday's ODD event is scheduled to be an all-night affair. ODD, an acronym for “Objects Don’t Dance,” was inspired in part by the typography of DJ/producer Nicolas Jaar’s book Network.

“The idea beyond ODD was about having free reign over playing what we would like,” Vidal says. The individual words comprising their undertaking came later: Objects Don't Dance was conceived to fit into the ODD acronym.

“We have a lot of records,” Vidal states. “There are so many records that aren’t just tech-house bullshit, that is made in Miami. We wanted to give it its own place.” Sosa-Tora adds: “In the larger meaning, a lot of people don’t dance on the dance floor; they serve as objects in the room."

The consonance of ODD relies on their dissonance. True Vine credits musicians like Nicolas Jaar and John Talabot for shopping his musical schema while Sister System favors Rotterdam electro and acts like the vivacious Interstellar Funk. When she tells New Times that she mixes music on the slower side of things, around 125 BPM, Vidal quickly interjects by proclaiming “Yo, 125 is fast as fuck.”

Attendees on Saturday can expect atmospheric sounds; Vidal and Sosa-Toro plan to start out nice and slow and pick it up as the night progresses with darker, headier music. With that said, the night's specific itinerary hasn't been firmly mapped out: True Vine may play unsolicited for 45 minutes and then Sister System might take control of the decks, and vice versa.

Whether you know of these two or not, you've undoubtedly brushed paths with their work and efforts in Miami's dance music scene; The only thing odder than Vidal and Sosa-Toro's musical selections and efforts would be not checking them out and seeing what the fuss is about.

ODD. With Sister System and True Vine. 11 p.m. Saturday, January 4, at Floyd Miami, 40 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-608-2824; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $11.25 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.