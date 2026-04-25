The Black Keys Deliver Sharp Tour Kickoff in South Florida

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Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and South Florida got a jolt of blues rock Friday night, as the Black Keys turned the venue into a garage rock revival for the lovers and yearners alike. The night opened with English singer and musician Miles Kane, whose rock ‘n’ roll swagger primed the crowd before the pit filled to the brim — bodies pressed shoulder to shoulder, anticipation building with every passing minute.

For two hours, the room stayed locked in, but it was Dan Auerbach who took the lead. The singer, guitarist, and cofounder of the Black Keys eased into the night with his signature drawl and heavy, deliberate riffs. Clad in black boots, ripped American jeans, and an airy button-down shirt, he carried an effortless cool.

The band wasted no time diving into “Thickfreakness,” with Auerbach opening on the line, “Well now here I am,” as four blinding lights flared behind him like truck headlights. The effect was almost cinematic — somewhere between a dimly lit highway and a back-alley car meet, where grit and swagger coexist. His voice rolled seamlessly into “The Breaks,” then into “I’ll Be Your Man,” weaving together themes of longing and pursuit that would echo throughout the night.

Patrick Carney, drummer and co-founding member of the Black Keys, sat perched above the band, quietly commanding the tempo of each song. When the guitar pulled back, his steady, unshakable rhythm took center stage — especially in “I Got Mine.” Zoned into his kit, Carney carried the night with a grounded confidence, nodding along to the electric guitar as he kept the energy pulsing from start to finish.

That emotional thread deepened during “I’ll Be Your Man,” where the lyrics felt like a confession. The crowd responded in kind, couples leaning closer, arms wrapped tighter, as if the songs themselves were stitching together shared memories in real time.

For two hours, the room stayed locked in, but it was Dan Auerbach who took the lead. Photo by Edysmar Diaz Cruz

By the time “Gold on the Ceiling” hit, the energy surged. Auerbach’s guitar sang, cutting through the room in bright, electric bursts. The sunglasses stayed on, the mystique intact, even as the band pushed into a more explosive gear. Then came “Tighten Up,” bathed in moody blue light that shifted into a sultry red glow. When Auerbach sang, “Someone said true love was dead… and I’m bound to fall for you,” the stage lit him in crimson, amplifying the tension between cynicism and desire that defines so much of the band’s catalog.

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That push and pull — cynical stubbornness versus hopeful romance — lingered into “Everlasting Light.” As disco balls scattered reflections across the venue, the crowd swayed in unison. “Oh, baby, can’t you see? I’m shining just for you,” he sang, his voice lifting as the room seemed to glow with him. It was a softer moment, but no less powerful. This song felt like a collective exhale wrapped in melody.

By the time “Howlin’ for You” kicked in, layering another confession with a sharper edge of desire, the entire venue was on its feet — clapping, singing, chasing the rhythm like it could be caught. The pursuit had turned triumphant, surging forward as the tempo quickened.

The night closed on a high, the stage fully illuminated as every band member locked into a shared flow state. What started as a slow burn had become a full-bodied roar — a testament to the enduring pull of blues rock, and the way the Black Keys can turn longing, grit, and love into something you feel with mind, body, soul.