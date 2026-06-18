The Grammy summer camp for future superstars

Multi-platinum songwriter and producer Poo Bear will be one of the mentors.

As summer camp counselors go, it’s pretty hard to beat having eighties pop superstar Richard Marx right there waiting for you.

That, however, is the magic of Grammy Camp, which will host nearly forty local high school students at Miami’s Art House Studios June 23 – 27 for an immersive program of workshops and hands-on collaboration, courtesy the Grammy Museum. In addition to Marx, the campers — selected through a competitive application process — will also mingle with artists including multi-platinum songwriter and producer Poo Bear and Latin Grammy-winner singer-songwriter Joaquina while learning from music industry insiders and professionals such as Jamaica-born, Miami-raised DJ/producer Greg “Stryke” Chin, Miami singer-songwriter Drea Tomé, and Guillermo Page, the assistant director of the Music Industry Program at the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music.

“At the heart of the future of the music industry is the next generation of artists, producers, songwriters, and future Grammy winners,” Grammy Museum President and CEO Michael Sticka tells New Times. “Grammy Camp connects aspiring high school students with Grammy-winning and nominated artists and accomplished industry leaders in an immersive learning environment, helping them see firsthand that a dream can become reality.”

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Core areas of exploration include songwriting, music production, music business, and performance with the aim to aim of helping participants “gain insights into industry trends, technology, and career pathways, while building confidence, collaboration skills, and artistic vision.” The camp is part of a continuing commitment to mentoring students in Miami-Dade schools, including at the Music Industry Career Day held at South Dade Senior High last November.

This broadening of horizons for fledgling young artists, Grammy Museum’s Vice President of Education & Community Engagement Arin Canbolat agrees, is rewarding — and impactful. “While camp lasts only one week, it often serves as a catalyst for what comes next — whether that’s pursuing higher education, exploring a career pathway, or developing the confidence to take the next step in their creative journey,” he says. “By connecting students directly with artists and industry professionals, Grammy Camp helps make the music industry more accessible and provides young people with a clearer understanding of where their passion can lead.”