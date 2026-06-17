Overtown honors Miami soul legend Betty Wright during Juneteenth weekend

The Overtown Business Association is kicking off a yearlong tribute to Miami soul icon Betty Wright with the Overtown Block Party & Heritage Market on Saturday, June 20, at the Dunns Josephine Hotel in Historic Overtown. The event will blend live music, local vendors, and community programming while honoring Wright’s lasting impact on South Florida culture.

Presented as the first installment of a 12-month tribute series, the gathering aims to celebrate Wright’s contributions to music while highlighting the history and cultural significance of Overtown, one of Miami’s most important Black neighborhoods.

Born Bessie Regina Norris in Miami in 1953, Wright rose from singing in her family’s gospel group — where she started when she was two years old —, Echoes of Joy, to become one of the defining voices of soul and R&B. She first found national success as a teenager and later scored a string of hits that helped cement her place in music history, including “Clean Up Woman,” “Tonight Is the Night” and “No Pain (No Gain).”

Her influence stretched far beyond her own recordings. Throughout her career, Wright worked as a mentor, producer, and entrepreneur, launching her own label and helping guide younger generations of artists. In later years, she became known to a new audience through television appearances and collaborations with artists including The Roots. Her work was also sampled by numerous artists, such as Afrika Bambaataa, Mary J. Blige, Sublime, and others.

Miami has continued to recognize her legacy since her death in 2020. In April 2021, a portion of Northwest 14th Avenue in Liberty City was renamed Betty Wright Lane in her honor, further solidifying her place in the city’s musical and cultural history.

Saturday’s event will feature a live music experience curated by DJ Self Born, with a soundtrack rooted in soul, R&B and old-school hip-hop. Attendees can also browse heritage vendors, support local small businesses, and connect with community organizations working throughout the Historic Overtown Main Street District.

Admission costs $25, with proceeds benefiting the Overtown Business Association’s ongoing cultural, economic development, and community initiatives.

Overtown Block Party & Heritage Market. 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at the Dunns-Josephine Hotel, 1028 NW 3rd Ave. Miami; dunns-josephinehotel.com. Tickets start at $25 via Zeffy.