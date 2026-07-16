Diddy’s infamous “freak-off” mansion sold in Miami Beach

Combs' Miami Beach home (one site of his infamous "freak-off" sex parties) sold this week for $55 million.

One of the most infamous crime scenes in recent memory, Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ “freak-off” mansion, just sold in Miami Beach for a reported $55 million.

Last July, a New York jury found Combs guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and sentenced him to 50 months in prison. Throughout the course of the trial, prosecutors mentioned Combs’ Miami Beach home (1 Star Island Drive) several times as a setting of his raunchy sex parties.

Now, reports indicate Combs (currently in a low-security New Jersey prison) sold the home for $55 million, about $25 million more than he paid former owner Gloria Estefan for it in 2021, according to Miami-Dade County property records. Information on the most recent sale, which reportedly happened this week, wasn’t yet available on the county property appraiser’s website.

Traded: Miami (a publication that tracks major real estate deals across the country) seemingly broke the news on Instagram. And while the outlet typically posts images of the sold property and headshots of the people involved, they decided to have fun with this one. The sale report came alongside what appears to be an AI-generated image of the property with beautiful houseguests dressed in all white while lounging in a pool of baby oil, an obvious reference to Combs’ wild sex parties held there.

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According to the post, Combs’ sold the home Tuesday.

“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sold his Star Island waterfront mansion in Miami Beach for $55 million, nearly four years after acquiring the property for $35 million from Gloria and Emilio Estefan,” according to the post. “The off-market sale was financed with an $18.5 million Axos Bank mortgage, while Combs retains ownership of his neighboring Star Island estate.

“When the feds raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami agencies found over 1000 bottles of baby oil.”

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Instagram users in the comments were in stitches, with one writing, “A great listing with an amazing location … but the history. It’s a tear-down.”

“Is this a burn-down or a tear-down?” asked another.

Others questioned the price, with one writing, “The house is still only worth $35 million. The extra $20 million is for all the baby oil that comes with the sale of the property.”