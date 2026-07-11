Pitbull breaks Guinness World Record as 22,000 fans wear bald caps at London concert

Of course he did it!

Here in Miami, we’ve learned never to underestimate Armando Christian Pérez. Better known as Pitbull, Mr. 305, or Mr. Worldwide. He went from underdog on the streets of South Florida to the world’s top dog in rap, Latin music, and even business, making a habit of proving doubters wrong.

So when news broke back in February that he wanted to set a Guinness World Record during his headline performance at BST Hyde Park in London, most Miamians probably shrugged and thought: “Of course he will.”

Last night, he did exactly that.

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During his sold-out BST Hyde Park concert, Pitbull officially helped break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing plastic bald caps, with more than 22,000 fans donning his signature look despite one of Europe’s hottest summers on record. Pitbull joined in himself, wearing a bald cap alongside thousands of fans as Guinness officials counted every participant needed to secure the title.

“I’m speechless. Who would’ve thought a first-generation Cuban would be record-breaking and record-making?” Pitbull joked while accepting the Guinness World Records certificate, staying true to the humor and confidence that have become trademarks of his career.

Ironically, the idea didn’t originate with Pitbull.

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After the London concert was announced earlier this year, British podcast host and cultural commentator Jack Remmington posted a tongue-in-cheek TikTok suggesting the U.K. could unite by breaking the bald cap world record at a Pitbull concert. “I know we’re going through a troublesome time at the moment,” he joked in the now-viral video, “but there is one person who can save us.”

The internet embraced the idea almost instantly. What started as a social media joke quickly reached the BBC Radio 1 and snowballed into an official Guinness World Records attempt, with BST Hyde Park and Pitbull fully embracing the challenge.

By concert day, bald caps available through Pitbull’s official merch store for €12.95 had completely sold out, while costume shops across London reportedly struggled to keep them in stock as fans scrambled to recreate the rapper’s unmistakable look: bald head, aviator sunglasses, and a sharp suit (or a summer version of it).

The fan phenomenon has become so common that Pitbull has affectionately nicknamed his followers the “Boldies,” after years of seeing thousands of concertgoers arrive dressed exactly like him.

From Miami to the world and now into the Guinness World Records books, Pitbull keeps spreading the 305 gospel — and there are no signs of him slowing down. Dale!