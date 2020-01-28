Rolling Loud Shares 2020 Lineup: A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, and Travis Scott to Headline

The world’s premiere rap music festival has announced the 2020 lineup for its hometown edition.

Rolling Loud shared late Monday that A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone will be headlining the sixth edition of the festival taking place on Friday, May 8 through Sunday, May 10. As with the gathering’s last two years, it will be situated at Hard Rock Stadium.

In addition to the headliners, the undercard features a who’s who of beloved established acts alongside rising talents: Young Thug, A$AP Ferg, T-Pain, Rick Ross, and YG will share the stage with the likes of City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Rico Nasty, and others.

Rolling Loud’s official website is currently advertising several payment plans for passes — not to mention a so-called vintage merch mystery box — although details on the specifics remain scarce. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 31.

View the festival poster and full lineup below:

EXPAND Courtesy of Rolling Loud

Rolling Loud Miami 2020. With A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Post Malone, and others. Friday, May 8, through Sunday, May 10, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; rollingloud.com. Tickets can be purchased via frontgatetickets.com.