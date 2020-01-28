 


  Herban Planet
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Travis Scott at Rolling Loud 2019.EXPAND
Travis Scott at Rolling Loud 2019.
Photo by Sage Pacetti

Rolling Loud Shares 2020 Lineup: A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, and Travis Scott to Headline

Zach Schlein | January 28, 2020 | 8:22am
AA

The world’s premiere rap music festival has announced the 2020 lineup for its hometown edition.

Rolling Loud shared late Monday that A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone will be headlining the sixth edition of the festival taking place on Friday, May 8 through Sunday, May 10. As with the gathering’s last two years, it will be situated at Hard Rock Stadium.

In addition to the headliners, the undercard features a who’s who of beloved established acts alongside rising talents: Young Thug, A$AP Ferg, T-Pain, Rick Ross, and YG will share the stage with the likes of City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Rico Nasty, and others.

Rolling Loud’s official website is currently advertising several payment plans for passes — not to mention a so-called vintage merch mystery box — although details on the specifics remain scarce. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 31.

View the festival poster and full lineup below:

Rolling Loud Shares 2020 Lineup: A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, and Travis Scott to Headline (2)EXPAND
Courtesy of Rolling Loud

Rolling Loud Miami 2020. With A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Post Malone, and others. Friday, May 8, through Sunday, May 10, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; rollingloud.com. Tickets can be purchased via frontgatetickets.com.

 
Zach Schlein is the arts and music editor for Miami New Times. Originally from Montville, New Jersey, he holds a BA in political science from the University of Florida and writes primarily about music, culture, and clubbing, with a healthy dose of politics whenever possible. He has been published in The Hill, Mixmag, Time Out Miami, and City Gazettes.

