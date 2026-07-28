Young Thug buys $5 million seven-bedroom estate in Cooper City

The property, which sits on two acres, was originally listed for $6 million before ultimately selling for an even $5 million.

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Young Thug really did do a lot to live this lifestyle.

The 34-year-old Atlanta rapper has purchased a sprawling $5 million estate in Cooper City, Florida, continuing what’s been an interesting post-trial chapter for one of rap’s most influential figures.

According to The Real Deal, Thugger purchased the 6,000 square foot home on July 8 through a trust tied to an LLC he manages alongside his longtime manager, music executive Geoff Ogunlesi. The property, which sits on two acres, was originally listed for $6 million before ultimately selling for an even $5 million.

And for that price? Thug isn’t exactly roughing it.

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The newly renovated estate features seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms, plus an 884-square-foot guest cabana complete with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, soaring double-height ceilings, sleek marble flooring, and imported Italian wood doors give the mansion an unmistakably lavish feel. The chef’s kitchen revolves around an oversized marble waterfall island and comes equipped with custom wood cabinetry and top-of-the-line Sub-Zero appliances.

If the kitchen isn’t enough, the home also includes a game room outfitted with a professional pool table and a massive 200-inch LED screen. Upstairs, the primary suite comes with his-and-hers walk-in closets and a spa-inspired bathroom featuring a freestanding soaking tub, rain shower, marble vanities, and smart toilets.

Outside, things get even more extravagant. The property boasts a resort-style pool and spa surrounded by travertine pavers, a sprawling covered piazza, a three-car garage, and even private equestrian grounds for horseback riding. Automated gates and a network of surveillance cameras keep the entire estate locked down for maximum privacy.

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The purchase marks another milestone in what’s been a dramatic couple of years for Thug. Less than two years ago, he was at the center of one of the most publicized legal battles in hip-hop history. His sweeping YSL RICO case became a cultural flashpoint, ensnaring several of his associates, including rapper Gunna, and sparking endless debates about rap lyrics, gang prosecutions, and the justice system.

These days, though, the headlines look a little different.

Rather than courtroom updates, Thugger has been keeping a relatively low profile, occasionally popping out at places like LIV to catch sets from artists such as Pawsa or showing support for younger acts as he quietly settles back into life outside the courtroom.

Now, with a new mansion in South Florida and his first tour since his release on the horizon, it feels like Young Thug is entering another reinvention period. Miami won’t be getting a stop on this run, but judging by his newest purchase, it’s safe to say he plans on spending plenty of time in the Sunshine State anyway.