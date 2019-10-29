Rakastella 2019 Announces Full Lineup: Motor City Drum Ensemble, Danny Daze, Eclair Fifi

Thanks to Rakastella, Virginia Key remains the best place to be during Miami Art Week. The underground dance extravaganza run by Life & Death and Innervisions revealed some heavy hitters in its first two waves of announcements, including Ben UFO, Soul Clap, John Talabot, and Âme. Phase Three, announced in late September, added Dixon, DJ Minx, and one of retiring DJ Marie Davidson's final sets.

Now the festival has unveiled its biggest round of performers.

First and foremost, German techno heavyweight Motor City Drum Ensemble, a.k.a. Danilo Plessow, will make his Miami debut at Rakastella 2019. Miami mainstay Danny Daze also joins up, along with LuckyMe affiliate Eclair Fifi. Will Renuart of Electric Pickle, which is curating a stage with Where Are My Keys, rounds out the announcement.

These artists and more will assemble in historic Virginia Key Beach Park on Saturday, December 7.

With the latest round of artists, Rakastella also announced new on-site amenities. Local promoters Terrestrial Funk will curate a "Hi-Fi Tea Garden" — a chill-out room serving up organic tea blends and vinyl sets from surprise DJs. VIPs get their own village with a private bar, hors d'oeurves from chef Andres Garcia of Billy G Catering, lounges, and free massages.

In other Art Week music news, things are heating up on the announcement front. In addition to Heart Music Festival at the Wynwood Factory on Friday and Saturday, III Points has announced Bio-Haque with Sophie, Nina Kraviz, and Grimes on Thursday, December 5, as part of its annual Basel concert series.

Check out the full Rakastella 2019 lineup below:

Âme (Live)

Aurora Halal

Ben UFO

Danny Daze

Dixon

DJ Minx

Eclair Fifi

Jayda G

John Talabot

Kink (Live)

Marie Davidson

Mor Elian

Motor City Drum Ensemble

Öona Dahl

Palms Trax

Soul Clap

Tara Brooks

Will Renuart

Rakastella. 3 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, December 7, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; rakastella.net. Tickets cost $40 to $150 via residentadvisor.net.