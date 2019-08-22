Rakastella 2019 Phase 2 Lineup: Âme, Soul Clap, Aurora Halal, and Others

It's often said by more jaded Miamians that the best place to be during Art Basel is as far away from the city as possible. Why deal with all the bougie clowns who fly in for one week in December just to do coke and pretend to care about contemporary art? Wouldn't you rather be on a tropical island somewhere, feet in the sand, with a DJ playing chill beats to melt your stress away?

Thanks to Rakastella, which celebrates its third year in 2019, you don't have to choose between escaping Art Week and escaping Miami. The one-day dance party hosted by Life and Death and Innervisions at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park on Saturday, December 7, has just announced its second wave of acts.

Soul Clap, Palms Trax, Aurora Halal, Öona Dahl, Tara Brooks, and a live set from Âme will all be on the program at Rakastella, joining already-announced talent including Ben UFO, Jayda G, John Talabot, KiNK, and Mor Elian.

Fans of Âme should be advised that only Frank Wiedemann, half of the renowned German techno duo, will be in attendance, although the full group will play an all-night set in Miami this weekend at Space. Dixon, who co-founded Innervisions with Âme, usually joins the duo for a sunrise set, although with his name absent it remains to be seen whether or not the tradition will continue in 2019. Life and Death leader DJ Tennis is also MIA from the bill.

The rest of the lineup is more than capable of picking up the slack. Soul Clap, vets of the Electric Pickle, and Palms Tracks will provide stellar house vibes from sunset to sunrise, while Aurora Halal, Öona Dahl, and Tara Brooks will spin some excellent house and techno.

Rakastella's second lineup announcement follows news of some stiff competition on the same weekend. Heart Music Festival, run by the former downtown club of the same name, will debut a day earlier at the Wynwood Factory.

Tickets for Rakastella 2019 went on sale in May. Prices range from $40 for entry before 6 p.m. to $150 for VIP. Tickets for the competing two-day Heart Music Festival are comparably priced at $50 to $150.

Rakastella. 3 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, December 7, at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; rakastella.net. Tickets cost $40 to $150 via residentadvisor.net.