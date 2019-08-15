Heart Music Festival Takes the Beloved Club to Miami Art Week in Festival Debut

Shhh — hear that? The pitter-patter of expensive shoes on gallery floors, the loud snort of white powder going up conspicuous nostrils — yes, you thought you had more time, but Art Basel and Miami Art Week are near, and it's bringing all sorts of new goodies with it. For instance, there's a new music festival setting up shop during the busiest week in Miami. They may be rookies, but they've got heart — literally. That's the name of the festival.

Debuting at Wynwood Factory on December 6 and 7, the first annual Heart Music Festival has just released its full lineup, featuring a smorgasbord of EDM and dance music stars. House heavyweights the Martinez Brothers will headline alongside trance icons Sasha & John Digweed. Further down on the bill are the likes of Cassy, Bedouin, Damian Lazarus, and Joey Beltram. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, August 20, at 2 p.m. via the festival's website.

Run by the team behind the dearly-departed downtown nightclub Heart, which closed last year due to the ongoing war between condo developers and nightlife in the city's entertainment district, the new festival will join an already-crowded Miami Art Week entertainment landscape. In addition to the many art fairs and gallery openings, Heart will overlap with Rakastella, the one-day dance music festival bringing Ben UFO, John Talabot, and others to Historic Virginia Key Beach Park on December 7.

Is Miami big enough for these two Art Week dance excursions to coexist? Will Heart be able to cling to its name recognition and relaunch as an annual event? Stay tuned, and check out the full lineup for Heart Music Festival below.

Lineup:



The Martinez Brothers

Sasha & John Digweed

Damian Lazarus

Bedouin

Andrea Oliva

Art Department

Artbat

Boris

Brina Knauss

Carlo Lio

Cassy

Chelina Manuhutu

Cocodrills

Culoe de Song

Davide Squillace

Denney

Fiin

Guy J

Hector

Hugo Bianco

Ilario Alicante

Jean Pierre

Jesse Calosso

Joey Beltram

Jonas Rathsman

Julia Govor

Kamran Sadeghi

Kate Simko

Lazare Hoche

Matthias Tanzmann

Popof

Rodriguez Jr. (Live)

Technasia

Vanjee

Blas Cordero

Carlos Gutmann

Cortes

Daladje

Decotrax

Deep Therapy

Donnie Love

Doons

Jeff Moreno

Kamadev

Leo Rojas

Magician On Duty

Malone

Matt Enos

Michael Rosa

Miguelle

Miss Jennifer

Nii Tei

RC

Rudy Li

Scalioni

Shayne Pilpel

The Digital Breed

The Kimonos

Tons

Tony Puccio

Tryston Alexander

Ucros

Heart Music Festival. Friday, December 6, and Saturday, December 7, at the Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 21st St., Miami; 786-360-3712; wynwoodfactory.com. Tickets go on sale 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, and cost $50 to $150 via heartmusicfestival.com.