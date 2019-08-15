Heart Music Festival Takes the Beloved Club to Miami Art Week in Festival Debut

Shhh — hear that? The pitter-patter of expensive shoes on gallery floors, the loud snort of white powder going up conspicuous nostrils — yes, you thought you had more time, but Art Basel and Miami Art Week are near, and it's bringing all sorts of new goodies with it. For instance, there's a new music festival setting up shop during the busiest week in Miami. They may be rookies, but they've got heart — literally. That's the name of the festival.
Debuting at Wynwood Factory on December 6 and 7, the first annual Heart Music Festival has just released its full lineup, featuring a smorgasbord of EDM and dance music stars. House heavyweights the Martinez Brothers will headline alongside trance icons Sasha & John Digweed. Further down on the bill are the likes of Cassy, Bedouin, Damian Lazarus, and Joey Beltram. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, August 20, at 2 p.m. via the festival's website.
Run by the team behind the dearly-departed downtown nightclub Heart, which closed last year due to the ongoing war between condo developers and nightlife in the city's entertainment district, the new festival will join an already-crowded Miami Art Week entertainment landscape. In addition to the many art fairs and gallery openings, Heart will overlap with Rakastella, the one-day dance music festival bringing Ben UFO, John Talabot, and others to Historic Virginia Key Beach Park on December 7.
Is Miami big enough for these two Art Week dance excursions to coexist? Will Heart be able to cling to its name recognition and relaunch as an annual event? Stay tuned, and check out the full lineup for Heart Music Festival below.
Lineup:
- The Martinez Brothers
- Sasha & John Digweed
- Damian Lazarus
- Bedouin
- Andrea Oliva
- Art Department
- Artbat
- Boris
- Brina Knauss
- Carlo Lio
- Cassy
- Chelina Manuhutu
- Cocodrills
- Culoe de Song
- Davide Squillace
- Denney
- Fiin
- Guy J
- Hector
- Hugo Bianco
- Ilario Alicante
- Jean Pierre
- Jesse Calosso
- Joey Beltram
- Jonas Rathsman
- Julia Govor
- Kamran Sadeghi
- Kate Simko
- Lazare Hoche
- Matthias Tanzmann
- Popof
- Rodriguez Jr. (Live)
- Technasia
- Vanjee
- Blas Cordero
- Carlos Gutmann
- Cortes
- Daladje
- Decotrax
- Deep Therapy
- Donnie Love
- Doons
- Jeff Moreno
- Kamadev
- Leo Rojas
- Magician On Duty
- Malone
- Matt Enos
- Michael Rosa
- Miguelle
- Miss Jennifer
- Nii Tei
- RC
- Rudy Li
- Scalioni
- Shayne Pilpel
- The Digital Breed
- The Kimonos
- Tons
- Tony Puccio
- Tryston Alexander
- Ucros
Heart Music Festival. Friday, December 6, and Saturday, December 7, at the Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 21st St., Miami; 786-360-3712; wynwoodfactory.com. Tickets go on sale 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, and cost $50 to $150 via heartmusicfestival.com.
