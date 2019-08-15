 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The Martinez Brothers perform at Ultra Music Festival 2019. The duo will headline Heart Music Festival in December.
The Martinez Brothers perform at Ultra Music Festival 2019. The duo will headline Heart Music Festival in December.
Daniella Mía

Heart Music Festival Takes the Beloved Club to Miami Art Week in Festival Debut

Douglas Markowitz | August 15, 2019 | 2:15pm
AA

Shhh — hear that? The pitter-patter of expensive shoes on gallery floors, the loud snort of white powder going up conspicuous nostrils — yes, you thought you had more time, but Art Basel and Miami Art Week are near, and it's bringing all sorts of new goodies with it. For instance, there's a new music festival setting up shop during the busiest week in Miami. They may be rookies, but they've got heart — literally. That's the name of the festival.

Debuting at Wynwood Factory on December 6 and 7, the first annual Heart Music Festival has just released its full lineup, featuring a smorgasbord of EDM and dance music stars. House heavyweights the Martinez Brothers will headline alongside trance icons Sasha & John Digweed. Further down on the bill are the likes of Cassy, Bedouin, Damian Lazarus, and Joey Beltram. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, August 20, at 2 p.m. via the festival's website.

Run by the team behind the dearly-departed downtown nightclub Heart, which closed last year due to the ongoing war between condo developers and nightlife in the city's entertainment district, the new festival will join an already-crowded Miami Art Week entertainment landscape. In addition to the many art fairs and gallery openings, Heart will overlap with Rakastella, the one-day dance music festival bringing Ben UFO, John Talabot, and others to Historic Virginia Key Beach Park on December 7.

Related Stories

Is Miami big enough for these two Art Week dance excursions to coexist? Will Heart be able to cling to its name recognition and relaunch as an annual event? Stay tuned, and check out the full lineup for Heart Music Festival below.

Lineup:

  • The Martinez Brothers
  • Sasha & John Digweed
  • Damian Lazarus
  • Bedouin
  • Andrea Oliva
  • Art Department
  • Artbat
  • Boris
  • Brina Knauss
  • Carlo Lio
  • Cassy
  • Chelina Manuhutu
  • Cocodrills
  • Culoe de Song
  • Davide Squillace
  • Denney
  • Fiin
  • Guy J
  • Hector
  • Hugo Bianco
  • Ilario Alicante
  • Jean Pierre
  • Jesse Calosso
  • Joey Beltram
  • Jonas Rathsman
  • Julia Govor
  • Kamran Sadeghi
  • Kate Simko
  • Lazare Hoche
  • Matthias Tanzmann
  • Popof
  • Rodriguez Jr. (Live)
  • Technasia
  • Vanjee
  • Blas Cordero
  • Carlos Gutmann
  • Cortes
  • Daladje
  • Decotrax
  • Deep Therapy
  • Donnie Love
  • Doons
  • Jeff Moreno
  • Kamadev
  • Leo Rojas
  • Magician On Duty
  • Malone
  • Matt Enos
  • Michael Rosa
  • Miguelle
  • Miss Jennifer
  • Nii Tei
  • RC
  • Rudy Li
  • Scalioni
  • Shayne Pilpel
  • The Digital Breed
  • The Kimonos
  • Tons
  • Tony Puccio
  • Tryston Alexander
  • Ucros

Heart Music Festival. Friday, December 6, and Saturday, December 7, at the Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 21st St., Miami; 786-360-3712; wynwoodfactory.com. Tickets go on sale 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, and cost $50 to $150 via heartmusicfestival.com.

 
Douglas Markowitz was Miami New Times' music and arts editorial intern for summer 2017. Born and raised in South Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before finishing a bachelor's in communications from University of North Florida. He currently writes freelance about music, art, film, and other subjects.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >