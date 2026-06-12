Papa Keith ends afternoon drivetime slot on 103.5 The Beat

Listeners will continue to hear Papa Keith on-air every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 103.5 The Beat and through the growing Papa Keith Podcast.

Longtime 103.5 The Beat afternoon drivetime host Papa Keith announced on Wednesday that he will be stepping down from his 2-7 pm weekday afternoon slot that he has hosted on the hip-hop and R&B-centric station since 2010. His last show will be on Friday, June 26, before moving on to a corporate role at iHeartMedia as National Brand Partnerships and Multicultural Specialist. Papa Keith will have a weekly show every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 103.5 The Beat, as well as continue to host the Papa Keith Podcast.

“This next chapter lets me continue doing what I’ve always loved, including building relationships, creating opportunities, supporting culture, and connecting people,” Papa Keith was quoted as saying on the press release sent to New Times announcing his new position. “Radio has been my foundation, but my mission has always been bigger than a microphone.”

New Times awarded Papa Keith Best Music Radio Personality just two years ago in our 2024 Best of issue, as well as back in 2005. Papa Keith was born in Brooklyn from Trinidadian heritage but has been synonymous with Miami radio throughout the 21st century. He began his radio career on Mixx 96 before appearing on the Luke Show with Luther Campbell.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: This Week’s Top Stories

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

He had a long run on 99 Jamz before settling into 103.5 The Beat. When New Times named him best FM Radio Personality back in 2005, we complimented his energy and diversity that he brought to each show, between playing hits by Trick Daddy or Pitbull. “He makes occasional reality-TV-esque phone calls to his girlfriend. He extends raw words of wisdom to his listeners on the sometimes poignant, often hilarious, always insightful call-in segment ‘Cleaning Out Your Closet.’ ‘Rumor Control’ has Papa Keith taking time to clear up celebrity rumors by calling famous people for verification.”

According to the press release, Papa Keith will also continue to host and organize the People Matter Fest, a free hip-hop music festival dedicated to reducing gun violence and creating positive opportunities for youth and families. The event is centered around a 24-Hour Cease Fire campaign that “has promoted peace and unity across Miami-Dade County and demonstrated how entertainment can catalyze meaningful change”.