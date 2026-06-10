Miami gets a free Madonna Confessions II listening party

The Confessions II dance-floor experience will give fans the opportunity to hear the album together on release day.

Not sure if anybody still follows — or even remembers — the New Music Friday traditions, when you’d stay up until midnight to be among the first to hear a new release from your favorite artist. Who didn’t organize a popcorn-and-pajama party with friends while waiting for the latest Britney album to drop? Well, the release of the first Madonna album in seven years is reason enough to bring those traditions back.

To celebrate the arrival of Confessions II, Madonna’s highly anticipated sequel to her 2005 dance-pop classic Confessions on a Dance Floor, the team behind the now-closed Wynwood gay bar Willy’s and Wynwood Pride is organizing a full takeover of Floyd in Downtown Miami on Friday, July 3.

When Willy’s closed its doors in Wynwood, its team continued bringing its community-driven programming to venues across the city, including Las Rosas and Floyd, helping keep the spirit of one of Miami’s most beloved queer nightlife spaces alive. Their latest event continues that tradition with a communal listening party dedicated to the Queen of Pop’s long-awaited return to the dance floor.

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The Confessions II dance-floor experience will give fans the opportunity to hear the album together on release day, alongside special sets from local DJs Ultrathem and Andrew Brown. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and is free to attend, though an RSVP is required due to limited capacity.

Confessions II is Madonna’s fifteenth studio album and her first full-length release since 2019, marking the longest gap between albums in her career. Scheduled for release on July 3 through Warner Records, the project arrives nearly two decades after Confessions on a Dance Floor became one of the defining dance-pop albums of the 2000s.

Excitement surrounding the album has continued to build throughout the year. At the 2026 Tribeca Festival, Madonna premiered the short film Confessions II, a sweaty, dance-fueled visual companion to the record featuring appearances from Sabrina Carpenter, Kate Moss, Honey Dijon, and others. She also surprised fans during Sabrina Carpenter’s Weekend 2 Coachella set, joining the pop star onstage to perform “Vogue” and “Like a Prayer” and offering the crowd an early preview of songs from the new album. Last week she also staged a pop-up surprise show in Times Square.

As Madonna wrote on socials when announcing the project: “Almost 2 decades later, and it feels like home with Warner Records! Back to music, back to the dance floor, back to where it all began.”

Wynwood Pride Presents: Madonna Confessions || Album Release Party. With Ultrathem and Extra Andrew. 7 p.m. Friday, July 3 at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St, Miami; floydmiami.com. Free with RSVP.