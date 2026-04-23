‘Inescapable Warzone’: Miami Residents Sue Ultra Music Festival Over Noise Level

The festival has grown from a modest electronic gathering into one of the world’s most recognizable EDM brands.

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As Miami officials consider allowing Ultra Music Festival to stay at Bayfront Park for 20 additional years, a group of downtown residents is suing the event’s parent company over what it calls “acoustic bombardment.”

On Wednesday, a group of neighbors filed a lawsuit against Ultra Music Festival’s parent company, Event Entertainment Group, Inc., alleging the electronic music festival has “actively blasted the residents of Downtown Miami with an apocalyptic, ear-shattering, and relentless sonic assault.”

In its complaint, the Downtown Neighbors Alliance claims the music festival breached a settlement agreement that mandated a “Sound Management Program” to cap noise levels at agreed-upon decibels, among other obligations.

“The ensuing acoustic bombardment is nothing short of psychological torture, turning Downtown Miami into an inescapable warzone of low-frequency bass that violently shakes the foundations of residential towers and actively endangers human sanity,” states the complaint, which is attached at the bottom of the story.

Representatives for Ultra, which just held its 26th edition in Miami earlier this month, did not immediately respond to New Times‘ request for comment via email and text.

Back in May 2021, after downtown residents sued the City of Miami over noise complaints stemming from the music festival, the residents reached a settlement with Ultra. In an exhibit included in the lawsuit, labeled “confidential,” the event organizers and the residents agreed to specific levels of decibel limits. They said they would implement the “Sound Management Program” to “reduce off-site sound propagation, while maintaining an appropriate and suitable sound environment” for the festival goers. Also as part of the settlement, the parties agreed on sound-monitoring locations and on hiring sound-monitoring experts. The event organizers additionally agreed to operate a 24-hour hotline residents could call to make complaints.

“For the last three years (2024, 2025, and 2026), defendant has consistently and brazenly obliterated the 95-decibel limit, materializing the absolute worst thing to ever happen to residents in the downtown Miami Bayfront Park area,” the complaint alleges.

Ultra was co-founded in 1999 by Russell Faibisch and Alex Omes and named after a Depeche Mode album released in 1997. The event grew from a grassroots electronic gathering in Miami Beach to one of the world’s most recognizable EDM brands, hosting 165,000 attendees from 100 countries in its past edition in March 2026 at Bayfront Park.

Earlier this year, Miami-Dade County declared March 28 as Ultra Music Festival Day.

Miami city commissioners were previously scheduled to vote on the Ultra licensing agreement for Bayfront Park last month, but deferred the item to Thursday, April 23.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as events warrant.