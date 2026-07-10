Carlos Vives turns Colombia’s World Cup heartbreak into celebration at SiriusXM Miami show

If you still haven't heard of him, you probably don't have many Colombian friends.

Just two days after Colombia’s World Cup dreams came to an end, Colombian fans in Miami still found a reason to celebrate.

As New Times first reported last month, Carlos Vives headlined an intimate performance for SiriusXM and Pandora at Ice Palace Film Studios on Thursday night. Hours after La Selección was eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hundreds of supporters traded stadium chants for vallenato choruses as they gathered to see the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, whose career has spent more than three decades breathing new life into Colombia’s musical traditions.

If you still haven’t heard of him, you probably don’t have many Colombian friends.

Standing on the cusp of releasing his newest album, El Último Disco, Vol. 1, Vives admitted he had been following every moment of the tournament.

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“He disfrutado tanto este Mundial,” he told the audience. “Los que hablamos español somos una sola familia… Así que todavía hay esperanza de disfrutar este Mundial, celebrar la diversidad maravillosa de Miami.”

The evening began outside the venue with soccer-themed sponsor activations and fans dressed in Colombian jerseys, colorful Wayúu mochilas, and the unmistakable sombrero vueltiao. But once the lights dimmed, the focus shifted entirely to Vives.

He opened with “Volví a Nacer,” the heartfelt anthem of renewal whose message felt particularly fitting after Colombia’s defeat. Women clutched their hearts as they sang along, while couples embraced in the crowd.

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The mood quickly shifted into celebration with “La Bicicleta,” his 2016 collaboration with Shakira. Nearly a decade after its release, the song has lost none of its magic. Every lyric echoed back from the audience as hips swayed in unison to a rhythm that has become synonymous with modern Colombian pop.

A few microphone hiccups briefly interrupted the set, but they hardly mattered. Whether fueled by complimentary Celsius drinks or simply by Vives’ boundless stage presence, the audience never stopped dancing.

From there, the show leaned into the music that made Vives a cultural institution. The unmistakable cry of the accordion signaled the start of a spirited vallenato section, reminding listeners why the instrument remains the beating heart of the genre. Without it, vallenato loses its soul, and the musicians onstage made sure every note carried the emotional weight the tradition deserves.

Vives, meanwhile, seemed as energetic as ever. Dancing across the stage with the same youthful charisma that launched his career in the 1990s, he made three decades of success feel almost incidental.

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Before launching into one of the defining songs of his career, however, the mood briefly turned reflective. “En el fútbol sufro,” he confessed. “Y en Venezuela sufro.”

The crowd answered by raising their hands in the air, less like concertgoers than a congregation responding to a familiar prayer. Then came “La Tierra del Olvido.”

Bathed in fiery reds and deep oranges that evoked the Caribbean sunsets of Colombia’s northern coast, Vives and his band delivered one of the evening’s emotional high points. Behind them, archival footage of a young Carlos Vives played across the massive screen, creating a dialogue between the artist who first introduced millions to a modern vision of vallenato and the performer standing before an audience that had either grown up with his music or passed it down to their children.

The concert also offered a glimpse into Vives’ next chapter. Songs from El Último Disco, Vol. 1 — including “Tuyo y Nada Más” and “The Ultimate Disco” — fit naturally alongside beloved classics, suggesting that nostalgia has become less a destination than a launching point.

By the time Vives closed with the album’s title track, “El Último Disco,” the performance had cemented itself beyond a retrospective. While the song acknowledges the passing of time, it ultimately embraces renewal — a fitting message from an artist who has spent more than 30 years proving that Colombian music can honor tradition while constantly reinventing itself.

For a few hours, at least, Miami’s Colombian community forgot the heartbreak of the World Cup. And judging by the chorus that followed Vives until the house lights came on, they left feeling like champions anyway. The performance will air on SiriusXM’s Caliente channel on Friday, July 17.