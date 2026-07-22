Billboard Latin Music Week 2026 reveals first wave of artists

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Billboard Latin Music Week has unveiled the first wave of artists and industry leaders participating in its 2026 edition, bringing together some of the biggest names shaping Latin music today.

Greeicy, Jay Wheeler, Jessi Uribe, Kany García, Lola Indigo, Paola Jara, RaiNao, Rawayana, Ryan Castro, Trueno and Zhamira are among the artists confirmed for exclusive sessions during the four-day event, which will take place from October 19 through October 22 at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach.

Executives Nat Pastor, Tommy Mottola and Víctor González are also scheduled to participate as panelists, with additional artists and industry figures expected to be announced in the coming months.

But the biggest name revealed so far may be Pitbull, who will take part in a special Superstar Q&A during the conference.

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The Grammy-winning Miami artist joins the lineup during another major period in his career. Pitbull is currently traveling across North America and Europe on his sold-out I’m Back tour with Lil Jon.

He also recently made headlines at BST Hyde Park in London, where a crowd of nearly 70,000 people helped set a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps.

Born Armando Christian Pérez, Pitbull has spent more than two decades building a career that has extended far beyond music. His catalog has generated billions of audio and video streams, along with hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, helping establish him as one of the most successful crossover artists of his generation.

Outside of performing, Pitbull founded the Mr. 305 record label and Voli 305 Vodka. He also launched Globalization, his SiriusXM channel dedicated to rhythmic and international hits.

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Pitbull is also a co-founder of SLAM!, or Sports Leadership Arts Management, a tuition-free public charter school network that serves more than 10,000 students across 14 schools in the United States.

His Superstar Q&A will serve as one of the centerpiece conversations at Billboard Latin Music Week, offering attendees a closer look at his career, business ventures and influence on the global growth of Latin music.

Recognized as the longest-running and one of the most influential gatherings in the Latin music industry, Billboard Latin Music Week brings artists, creators, executives and fans together for several days of panels, performances, workshops, showcases and networking opportunities.

The 2026 edition, presented under the theme “Global Consolidation,” will include conversations with established stars and emerging artists, discussions with industry leaders, brand activations and live events for fans.

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Panels are expected to explore some of the biggest issues affecting the music business, including artificial intelligence, global touring and the continued expansion of Latin artists into stadiums and international markets.

“For more than three decades, Billboard Latin Music Week has established itself as the premier global celebration of Latin music,” Billboard CEO Mike Van said in a statement from today’s press release. “We are proud to welcome the talent that will be part of this edition as we continue to generate conversations that inspire and help drive the future of the industry.”

In the same press release, Leila Cobo, Billboard’s co-chief content officer, said the event reflects Latin music’s increasing global reach.

“Latin music is a global powerhouse, listened to more than ever around the world, and that’s thanks to its extraordinary artists and executives,” Cobo said. “Billboard has been part of this journey, and we’re proud to bring top talent back to Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami, where the industry comes together to celebrate its achievements and help define its future.”

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Last year’s sold-out edition included conversations with Anuel AA, Carín León, Carlos Vives, Daddy Yankee, Danny Ocean, DJ Khaled, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Emilia, Ivy Queen, Kali Uchis, Laura Pausini, Myke Towers, Ozuna, Rawayana and Tokischa.

Billboard Latin Music Week will once again coincide with the Billboard Latin Music Awards, which will take place in Miami on Thursday, October 22. The ceremony will air live on Telemundo and Peacock.

Billboard Latin Music Week. Monday, Oct.19 – Thursday, Oct. 22 at the Faena Forum Miami Beach, 3300 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; faena.com; 305-534-8800. Tickets start at $650 via billboardlatinmusicweek.com