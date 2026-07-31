Barack Obama puts “Inglés en Miami” on his summer playlist

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For those who miss the days when the President of the United States listened to music beyond Fox News jingles and Kid Rock, former President Barack Obama released his annual summer playlist. Among tracks by The Strokes, Drake, and Buena Vista Social Club, President #44 put two songs with deep Miami ties on the playlist, one new and the other old.

The former is Rawayana & Manuel Turizo’s Spanish-language smash “Inglés en Miami”, off Rawayana’s 2026 album “¿Dónde Es El After?” The Venezuelan quartet, who describe their musical stylings as “trippy pop,” have members who have lived in Miami for years. Their guest artist on the song, Manuel Turizo, hails from Colombia but also calls the 305 home.

“Inglés en Miami,” a reggaeton-esque number that depicts a hook-up in our Magic City with tropical beats and a world-weary voice, has already found great commercial success. It topped the Latin Rhythm Airplay charts earlier in the spring, which was probably a high-water mark for Rawayana in their nearly twenty years of existence, until perhaps now, depending on their political persuasion. Turizo had already topped that chart seven times.

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Miami fans will be able to catch both artists at the Kaseya Center later this year with Manuel Turizo performing at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina on October 17 and Rawayana headlining two nights of their ¿Dónde Es El After? World Tour on December 5 and 6.

Also catching Obama’s ears with a local connection was “Hold on, I’m Comin‘,” the classic song by the Miami soul duo Sam & Dave. Recorded sixty years ago in 1966, it’s appeared in everything from Toy Story 2 to Walmart commercials. Beyond the song’s oversaturation it still holds a charm and sense of urgency that Sam Moore and Dave Prater harnessed in the early 1960s singing their trademark gospel, doo-wop, soul, and r&b at any Miami venue that would host them. Dave Prater died in 1988 and Sam Moore passed away just last year, but this is proof their music lives on. It’s doubtful either inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame could have guessed a song of theirs would one day intermingle on the same playlist as “Inglés en Miami”.