A free jazz and vinyl night is coming to Miami

We're in the final stretch of our summer campaign. Our goal is to raise $10,000 by August 9 to support the journalism our community relies on. Reader support is helping shape the future of local news.

“In jazz, time is your friend,” Grammy Award-winning trumpeter and modern jazz legend Wynton Marsalis once said, “and when you find your own swing…the ride is the destination.”

Long Play Thursdays, a new weekly residency intertwining live music and vinyl culture at chic Wynwood “vinyl lounge & café” Sable, is designed specifically to embrace that sentiment, creating more expansive and diverse sonic experiences to both deepen appreciation for the music itself and encourage audience engagement. “The LP made it possible to think beyond the single,” Stephen Tate — co-founder of Miami Jazz Booking, which curates and presents the series — tells New Times. “It gave artists room to tell a bigger story and listeners a reason to spend more time with the music. That spirit informed Long Play. We wanted to build a series with the bones of a proper listening room but the energy of a neighborhood night out — and Sable has all of that and more.”

The series kicks off this Thursday, August 6, with a performance by electro future jazz duo TWYN followed by an all-vinyl set from Angelica Rose. “Our sound grew out of a shared love for jazz and electronic music,” TWYN drummer Aaron Glueckauf says. “We’re interested in the intersection of those traditions, where improvisation, groove, and electronic textures come together in the same performance.”

Never miss another concert announcement Sign up for our free music newsletter. We’ve got the latest on the artists you love.

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: This Week’s Top Stories

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

The series continues throughout August featuring live sets by Fat Produce (August 13), Tony and the Kings (August 20), and The Real Trio (August 27) alongside a “rotating lineup of guest vinyl selectors” including Lula Rios, DJ Kumi, Tiki Tumbao Records founder Travis Acker, and others. “The best DJs don’t just play records — they connect the dots,” Acker says, speaking for the latter. “A samba groove leads to jazz, jazz to boogie, boogie to house. Long Play gives us the chance to build those connections alongside live musicians, and that’s what makes the format so exciting.”

“Long Play feels right at home here,” Sable founder Yair Hliu adds. “It’s a night where people can discover great music, catch up with friends, have a drink, and maybe find themselves on the dance floor before the night’s over. That’s exactly what we want people to feel every time they walk through our doors.”

Long Play Thursdays every Thursday night at 9 p.m. beginning Thursday, August 6 at Sable, 2219 NW 2nd Ave.; Wynwood. 305-209-5758. sablemiami.com. Admission is free.