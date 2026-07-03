Whole Foods opens first Doral location — and it’s massive

The 43,000-square-foot store at 10700 NW 41st St. opened at 8 a.m. and runs daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., stocked with more than 550 items from over 125 Florida-based suppliers.

The wave of new grocery stores hitting Miami just kept pushing farther west. Whole Foods Market opened its first Doral location on Thursday, July 2, becoming the westernmost Whole Foods in the Miami area.

Bakery cases hold Zak the Baker bread, Gelato Fino patisseries, and Keys Fisheries key lime pie Whole Foods

What’s on the shelves

Dustin Kennedy, the company’s forager for local and emerging brands, helped pick the lineup. Sprouts come from Fullei Fresh, gelato pops from Gelatys, and coffee from Panther Coffee. The seafood counter stocks littleneck clams from Cedar Key Seafarms and smoked fish dips from Key West Smoked Fish Co. The meat counter sources beef from Adams Ranch Natural Beef. The cheese counter carries hand-pulled mozzarella from Mozzarita, along with jams from Gables Delight and Jammy Yummy.

The beer and wine aisle stays local, too. Expect bottles from 3 Sons Brewing Co., Gulf Stream Brewery, and Island Grove Wine Company. Bakery cases hold Zak the Baker bread, Gelato Fino patisseries, and Keys Fisheries key lime pie. Plus, Sushi Maki rolls the sushi fresh daily. Prepared foods round it out with hot and salad bars, pizza by the slice, and a Market Sandwich counter for lunch on the go.

On opening morning, shoppers picked up samples from Zak the Baker and Panther Coffee. La Gringuita Gourmet Cookies even handed out treats in the afternoon. The first 300 customers in line walked away with a limited-edition Doral tote bag and a coupon worth up to $100 off.