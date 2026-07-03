Shops & Markets

Whole Foods opens first Doral location — and it’s massive

Doral's first-ever Whole Foods has just opened along Northwest 41st Street with local products just in time for the Fourth.
By Olee FowlerJuly 3, 2026
The first Whole Foods has opened in Doral along Northwest 41st Street with a large selection of local products, produce, and a beautiful store

Whole Foods
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The wave of new grocery stores hitting Miami just kept pushing farther west. Whole Foods Market opened its first Doral location on Thursday, July 2, becoming the westernmost Whole Foods in the Miami area.

The 43,000-square-foot store at 10700 NW 41st St. opened at 8 a.m. and runs daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., stocked with more than 550 items from over 125 Florida-based suppliers.

Bakery cases hold Zak the Baker bread, Gelato Fino patisseries, and Keys Fisheries key lime pie

Whole Foods

What’s on the shelves

Dustin Kennedy, the company’s forager for local and emerging brands, helped pick the lineup. Sprouts come from Fullei Fresh, gelato pops from Gelatys, and coffee from Panther Coffee. The seafood counter stocks littleneck clams from Cedar Key Seafarms and smoked fish dips from Key West Smoked Fish Co. The meat counter sources beef from Adams Ranch Natural Beef. The cheese counter carries hand-pulled mozzarella from Mozzarita, along with jams from Gables Delight and Jammy Yummy.

The beer and wine aisle stays local, too. Expect bottles from 3 Sons Brewing Co., Gulf Stream Brewery, and Island Grove Wine Company. Bakery cases hold Zak the Baker bread, Gelato Fino patisseries, and Keys Fisheries key lime pie. Plus, Sushi Maki rolls the sushi fresh daily. Prepared foods round it out with hot and salad bars, pizza by the slice, and a Market Sandwich counter for lunch on the go.

On opening morning, shoppers picked up samples from Zak the Baker and Panther Coffee. La Gringuita Gourmet Cookies even handed out treats in the afternoon. The first 300 customers in line walked away with a limited-edition Doral tote bag and a coupon worth up to $100 off.

Doral is just one stop in Whole Foods’ South Florida expansion

Whole Foods

More grocery stores on the way

Doral is just one stop in Whole Foods’ South Florida expansion. A second Miami Beach location, a four-story store at 1901 Alton Road in Sunset Harbour, is set to open this fall. The Fresh Market opened its eighth Miami store in South Miami in January, followed by a second Aventura location in February. Nude Miami opened its Erewhon-style organic grocery and café in Brickell this spring. Publix, meanwhile, has filed plans for a two-story, 55,000-square-foot Mega Publix in North Miami.

Even Wynwood is in the grocery store expansion trend, well, sort of. A pop-up called Oddmart is playing dress-up as a retro grocery store through July 19, its shelves stocked with socks and hats instead of anything edible.

Whole Foods Market Doral. 10700 NW 41st St., Doral; wholefoodsmarket.com. Open daily 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

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A fourth-generation Miamian, Olee Fowler knows every corner of the city. She spent a decade as the editor of Eater Miami, and now as a freelance writer, she captures the stories that make Miami unique. When she’s not exploring Miami’s newest restaurants and bars, you can find her at home with her dogs, Foster and Peanut, or cheering on her beloved Florida Gators. And yes, that’s probably a Coke Zero on her desk.

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