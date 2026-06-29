Where to see Fourth of July fireworks in Miami 2026

The Miami skyline lights up with fireworks on the Fourth of July.

America turns 250 this Fourth of July, and South Florida isn’t taking the milestone lightly. Across Miami-Dade, cities are rolling out symphony concerts, drone spectaculars, waterfront parties, and fireworks displays that range from neighborhood traditions to massive concerts featuring multi-platinum-selling artists.

A blanket-on-the-lawn evening? A beachside celebration? An all-day festival with food and live music? We got ‘em. There’s no shortage of ways to celebrate Independence Day in Miami this year. Here’s where to catch the biggest fireworks shows across Miami this holiday weekend.

Bayfront Park

Downtown Miami hosts one of the region’s biggest celebrations with 250 United: America’s 250th Celebration at Bayfront Park. The free event combines a FIFA World Cup Fan Zone, food vendors, cocktails, live music, and one stacked concert lineup featuring Ashanti, Ja Rule, 112, The Fray, Shaggy, Willy Chirino, and Orlando Mendez. The evening wraps with a drone show and fireworks over Biscayne Bay. 1 p.m. at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

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Coconut Grove

If your ideal Fourth includes cocktails on Biscayne Bay, Regatta Grove has you covered. The Coconut Grove waterfront venue opens at noon for an all-day Independence Day celebration before fireworks light up the evening sky. Noon at Regatta Grove, 3415 Pan American Dr., Miami; 305-707-4667; regattagrove.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Coral Gables

The historic Biltmore Hotel once again serves as the backdrop for one of Miami’s longest-running Independence Day traditions. The Greater Miami Symphonic Band returns with pre-show performances beginning at 5 p.m., a full patriotic concert at 7 p.m., and a synchronized drone show and fireworks spectacular at 9 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket and settle in for an evening of American classics beneath the palms. 5 p.m. at the Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 855-969-3080; gmsb.org. Admission is free.

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Doral

Doral’s annual Independence Day Celebration delivers everything you’d expect from a classic community Fourth. On the slate are live entertainment, food vendors, inflatables, family activities, and a 25-minute fireworks finale to cap the evening. 2 p.m. at Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-593-6677; cityofdoral.com. Admission is free.

Hialeah

Hialeah’s Independence Day Celebration attracts more than 20,000 attendees annually to Milander Park. Food trucks, entertainment, and what organizers proudly bill as “South Florida’s best 30-minute fireworks and laser show” headline the festivities. 4 p.m. at Milander Park, 4800 Palm Ave., Hialeah; 305-557-6770; hialeahfl.gov. Admission is free.

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Homestead

Race to the 4th returns to Homestead-Miami Speedway with free admission, free parking, and one packed evening of patriotic festivities. Along with fireworks and a new drone show, expect live music, food trucks, a kids zone, an interactive soccer fan zone tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and family activities throughout the speedway. 5 p.m. at Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1 Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd., Homestead; 866-409-7223; homesteadfl.gov. Admission is free.

Lummus Park

South Beach’s signature Independence Day celebration pairs live orchestral music with oceanfront fireworks. The Miami Beach Classical Music Festival Symphony Orchestra performs patriotic favorites, Broadway selections, Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever” before fireworks launch over the ocean at 9 p.m. Beach chairs and blankets are highly recommended. 8:30 p.m. at Lummus Park, Ocean Dr. and 12th St., Miami Beach; miamibeachfl.gov. Admission is free.

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North Beach

North Beach offers an entirely different vibe. The celebration features live music from DJ Luc, MC Maria Salas and The Miami Beats Band, a family zone, and a free outdoor roller disco at the Miami Beach Bandshell. The evening concludes with drone and fireworks shows beginning at 9 p.m. 5 p.m. at North Shore Park and the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miamibeachfl.gov. Admission is free.

Tropical Park

Miami-Dade County’s America 250 celebration takes over Tropical Park with live music, food vendors, games, family activities, and a fireworks finale. The free event is one of the county’s largest open-air celebrations for the nation’s 250th birthday. 3 p.m. at Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami; 305-226-8315; miamidade.gov. Admission is free.