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Since 2008, I’ve been hunting down the best comfort food South Florida has to offer under the name Burger Beast. From mom-and-pops to one-off burger joints, I’ve spent the last 16 years shining a light on Miami bites and beyond. As a New Times contributor, it’s an honor to curate the list—the 11 Best Burgers in Miami.
With summer in full swing, it’s prime time for juicy burgers. For this list, I focused on stand-alone spots, places where the burger is the soul of the business, although local chains like BurgerFi and Pincho are always solid.
You hear lots of restaurants claiming to serve the “best burger in Miami,” but most don’t live up to the hype. This list? It does. It features eleven killer burgers, some with regional roots, a couple served on pretzel buns, and four spots known for some of the best fresh-cut fries in town: Chug’s, Off Site, and USBS.
Why is this the best burger list in Miami? Because I’m the Burger Beast – and you’re not. Below, in alphabetical order, dig into the 11 best burgers in Miami.
Are You Hungry Grill
This spot began as a pop-up, then evolved into a food truck, and now operates a full-fledged restaurant, though they still do pop-ups around town. Their must-try item is the “Wagyu Beer Cheese Burger”: a seven-ounce Wagyu patty loaded with jalapeño beer cheese, crispy potato sticks, IPA barbecue sauce, and garlic cilantro sauce on a pretzel bun. I still can’t get behind pretzel buns, but this burger is phenomenal. On Tuesdays, they also serve a limited run of ten-ounce smoked cheeseburgers (only 24 are made, so get there early). 12486 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-200-5168; areyouhungrygrill.com.
Babe’s Meat & Counter
This mom-and-pop butcher and sandwich shop, which began over a decade ago at the Pinecrest Farmer’s Market, serves up one of the best burgers in South Florida. Their signature “Babe’s Burger” features a fresh, USDA Prime Wagyu beef blend ground in-house, American cheese, house-made pickles, and sriracha mayo on a Martin’s potato roll. It’s the kind of burger you eat in the parking lot because waiting is not an option. 9216 SW 156th St., Miami; 786-429-1315; babefroman.com.
The Chopping Block Food Truck
After spending time in the kitchens at DaBurgerShack, Ariete, Mandolin, and FINKA, Chef Nick Perez launched The Chopping Block Food Truck. The smash burger is excellent, but the real reason to visit is the 7-ounce Block Burger. Topped with bacon, American cheese, grilled onions, and the truck’s spicy sauce, it’s one of the most satisfying burgers in Miami. 1811 Ludlam Rd., Miami; instagram.com/tcbmia.
Chug’s Diner
This Coconut Grove spot nails it with its “Frita Patty Melt,” a perfectly executed mashup of two regional burger styles. It features a frita patty stacked on rye bread with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, crunchy papitas, and Thousand Island dressing. This isn’t just a sandwich; it’s a game changer. Whatever you do, please don’t skip it. 3444 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 786-353-2940; chugsdiner.com.
Cuento Sandwiches
The “Jerk Smash Burger” at Cuento Sandwiches is a must for serious smash burger fans. Available as a double or triple, it’s stacked with American cheese, jerk shallot compote, and campeador sauce on a sesame seed bun. I put this up against any of the flavor-of-the-month favorites in South Florida. It’s so good that I ate two back-to-back without regret. 4237 NW 107th Ave., Doral; 305-400-8374.
Edan Bistro
Edan Bistro’s “Txuleta Basque Burger” is a standout made with dry-aged rib eye from their acclaimed Txuleta steak. It’s layered with roasted red bell pepper sauce, tangy Ibarra peppers, and smoky Idiazabal cheese, all on a toasted bun. The result is a rich, flavorful take on classic Basque flavors with a modern twist on the burger. If you’re in North Miami and craving something different, this one’s worth the detour. 650 NE 125th St., North Miami; 305-517-6801; edanbistro.com.
Kiddo Burger
Kiddo Burger, launched by Argentine YouTuber Burger Kid, recently opened in Aventura, bringing a throwback to old-school Midwest-style burgers – no smash patties here, just thin, griddled beef ground in-house. The cheeseburger, with American cheese, ketchup, mayo, and onion, nailed that nostalgic ’80s Wendy’s vibe I grew up on. The “Melvin” adds bacon, crispy onions, and Kiddo sauce, which is solid, but it didn’t hit me the way the classic did. There’s even a patty melt-ish hamburger called the “Glitch,” where they flip the buns upside down. 18833 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-749-6743; kiddomiami.com.
Off Site Kitchen / No Seasons Beer
This spot has an incredible half-pound patty – now two ounces bigger – and a fresh bun to match. The classic burger features an eight-ounce blend of chuck, brisket, and sirloin with cheese, onion, pickles, and lettuce (if you’re into that). There’s also a three-grain veggie patty option for the self-punishing. As for me, I’ll take mine sans lettuce, the way a proper burger should be. 8250 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-360-4237; offsite.miami.
Shorty’s BBQ
This legendary joint has been famous for barbecue since 1951, but its best menu item may be the “Big Shorty’s Cheeseburger.” The ten-ounce short rib, brisket, and chuck blend patty is char-grilled, topped with American cheese, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Add one of Shorty’s legendary onion rings and a drizzle of its signature barbecue sauce to create a more-than-memorable Western-style burger. 11575 SW 40th St., Miami; shortys.com.
USBS at the Citadel
United States Burger Service (USBS) started as a pop-up by married chefs Mike Mayta and Keily Vasquez before finding a permanent home inside the Citadel Miami. Known for their expert smash technique, USBS delivers that perfect “meat candy” crust that burger fans dream of. The must-try is the “2-Day Double + Cheese Stamp”: two house-ground patties, house-made cheese sauce, and special sauce on a house-baked potato bun. It’s the kind of burger that earns Postmaster General Mayta his crown. 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-537-6624; usbsmiami.com.
ViceVersa at Elser Hotel
Chef Justin Flit, the mastermind behind the legendary Proof, is back with a burger that’s every bit as unforgettable. “Chef Justin’s Burger” features double patties on a house-made potato bun with cheddar cheese, white cheddar aioli, and an onion emulsion spread, accompanied by pickles on the side. The name may be simple, but the flavor is anything but. It sounds great – and somehow, it tastes even better. 398 NE Fifth St., Miami; viceversamia.com.