Since 2008, I’ve been hunting down the best comfort food South Florida has to offer under the name Burger Beast. From mom-and-pops to one-off burger joints, I’ve spent the last 16 years shining a light on Miami bites and beyond. As a New Times contributor, it’s an honor to curate the list—the 11 Best Burgers in Miami.

With summer in full swing, it’s prime time for juicy burgers. For this list, I focused on stand-alone spots, places where the burger is the soul of the business, although local chains like BurgerFi and Pincho are always solid.

You hear lots of restaurants claiming to serve the “best burger in Miami,” but most don’t live up to the hype. This list? It does. It features eleven killer burgers, some with regional roots, a couple served on pretzel buns, and four spots known for some of the best fresh-cut fries in town: Chug’s, Off Site, and USBS.

Why is this the best burger list in Miami? Because I’m the Burger Beast – and you’re not. Below, in alphabetical order, dig into the 11 best burgers in Miami.