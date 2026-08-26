Miami Beach’s oldest dive bar turns 100 with a massive party

South Beach has rebuilt itself for soldiers, retirees, Cuban exiles, television cameras, and condo buyers. Mac’s Club Deuce has survived every version. On Saturday, Sept. 5, the cash-only dive that calls itself Miami Beach’s oldest bar celebrates its 100th anniversary, tracing back to 1926, with a free block party on 14th Street at Washington Avenue. From 4 to 11:30 p.m., bands and DJs take over a street stage while the bar’s pink-and-green neon lights glow at the center of all of it.

“It’s a big deal,” says Mac’s Club Deuce manager Christie Ashenoff of the centennial.

The bar had planned a small party inside until Troy Wright, executive director of the Washington Avenue Business Improvement District, pushed Ashenoff toward a street takeover. The district is presenting the event.

“I was like, Troy, you’re crazy,” Ashenoff says. “He talked us into it, and now I’m really glad that we’re doing it.”