Miami Beach staple from the 2000s to reopen on Lincoln Road

Issabella’s, the Mediterranean restaurant at 1022 Lincoln Road, will complete its final service Sunday, Aug. 30, after nearly five years in Miami Beach. Five years after replacing Balan’s with Issabella’s, owners Jonathan and Keva Balan are bringing their all-day brasserie back to the same address, a move first reported by the Miami Herald.
Balan’s is set to reopen Thursday, Sept. 17, with daily brunch, an international dinner menu, happy hour seven days a week, and new sunset and patio programming, according to a press release.
Nearly 30 years later
Balan’s began in London in 1987 as the Old Compton Cafe before taking on the family name. The Balans moved the business stateside in 1997, opening its first U.S. location on Lincoln Road.
Balan’s spent more than two decades on the pedestrian mall before the family swapped it for Issabella’s. The Mediterranean restaurant opened Dec. 17, 2021, serving dishes influenced by Spain, Greece, and Italy- think Spanish octopus carpaccio, crispy squid, uni toast, and bravas topped with caviar and uni aioli.
The family kept Balan’s going in Brickell, where its Mary Brickell Village location has operated since 2008. Its Brickell restaurant remains open under Jonathan and Keva Balan, second-generation owners who run the company.
The Balans called the Lincoln Road return a homecoming, saying “it feels like Balan’s is coming home.” They also acknowledged how unusual it is for an independent restaurant to return to the exact address where its Miami story began nearly 30 years ago.
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The new Balan’s will serve an international menu from brunch to dinner, mixing menu hits with new items inspired by Miami and Mediterranean cooking. Returning dishes include eggs Benedict, Belgian waffles, the Balan’s burger, and British fish and chips, while the restaurant will also have coffee and cocktail programs.
The big draw is brunch, offered every day until 4 p.m. Yes, you can have all the eggs benedicts you want on a weekday. Happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m., seven days a week. The Balans also plan recurring sunset events with music and cocktails. Seasonal events and patio programming will change throughout the year.
Balan’s. 1022 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; Opens Sept. 17, 2026.
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A fourth-generation Miamian, Olee Fowler knows every corner of the city. She spent a decade as the editor of Eater Miami, and now as a freelance writer, she captures the stories that make Miami unique. When she’s not exploring Miami’s newest restaurants and bars, you can find her at home with her dogs, Foster and Peanut, or cheering on her beloved Florida Gators. And yes, that’s probably a Coke Zero on her desk.