Miami Beach staple from the 2000s to reopen on Lincoln Road

In the midst of so many restaurant closures on the Beach this summer, there’s some great news.

Issabella’s, the Mediterranean restaurant at 1022 Lincoln Road, will complete its final service Sunday, Aug. 30, after nearly five years in Miami Beach. Five years after replacing Balan’s with Issabella’s, owners Jonathan and Keva Balan are bringing their all-day brasserie back to the same address, a move first reported by the Miami Herald.

Balan’s is set to reopen Thursday, Sept. 17, with daily brunch, an international dinner menu, happy hour seven days a week, and new sunset and patio programming, according to a press release.