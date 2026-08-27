Miami landmark reopens as cocktail garden with old Florida charm

One of Miami’s most historic properties is pouring drinks again. Upper Eastside Hangout is now open at 701 NE 79th St., an open-air food and cocktail garden from the newly formed All We Need Hospitality Group.

The new food and cocktail garden is on the former property of The Anderson, home to one of the city’s oldest continuously operating liquor licenses. Records show the property’s liquor license dates back to 1937 — nearly 90 years ago.

The group was founded by four partners, Travis Rogers, John Fortini, Anthony Mejia, and Victor Ramos, who all live in the neighborhood. “We wanted the Upper Eastside to have a little bit of everything in one place, a spot to hang out for all,” said Rogers in a statement announcing the opening. “We live in the area, and we know this has been missing for a while now.”