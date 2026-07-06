Avocados haven’t gone this viral since Millennials discovered avocado toast in 2011. A Florida couple has just found a bullet casing in a Publix avocado. Yes, the story is avo-control.

On Sunday, July 5, podcaster Syd Meyer and her boyfriend Chris Gleadall shared a video on Instagram depicting them finding a bullet shell casing in an avocado they purchased at Publix. The video already has over 22,000 likes and 472,000 views. (And that’s not even including over a million views with a second collaboration post they did overnight with Only in Dade.)

The caption reads, “Publix, free avocados for life?? What do you do when this happens?” Hours later, around 9 a.m., Publix responded with a direct message that reads, “Hi there. I’m sorry to see this. Which store location did you purchase from?” A Publix spokesperson, who didn’t respond to questions from New Times, commented on the post Monday morning, alerting the poster to their message.

It is unclear which South Florida Publix location this avocado was purchased from, but it appears to be a Hass avocado, which Publix is known to sell.