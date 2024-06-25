Best Wine List

When this New York-based hotspot found an additional home in the Design District, it was immediately embraced by everyone from Florida foodies to the super-wealthy. The sultry Korean steakhouse boasts impeccable service, the finest steak cuts, solid lunch deals, and a seriously stocked wine cellar. With more than 1,200 wines on its list, Cote Miami was nominated for "Outstanding Wine Program" four consecutive years in a row by the James Beard Foundation. On the list, you'll find some of the most coveted grand crus and also plenty of lesser-known growers and producers, making it an incredibly well-rounded selection. Additionally, Cote has great relationships with tons of wine producers who make magnum bottles (1.5 liters or larger bottles of wine) that are only available at Cote and will kickstart a wild night out. In honor of these magnums, Cote hosts Magnum Mondays, where they select one of these massive bottles to open and pour by the glass at their cost. Cin cin, we say!