Best Restaurant (Miami Beach)

Okay, caaaalm down. Yes, there are a ton of great restaurants in Miami Beach, we know! But there's a reason Big Pink's been around for almost 30 years and is still thriving. Big portions. Friendly staff. Vibrant atmosphere. And options, options, options. This classic SoBe diner knows what it has that other trendy spots on the beach don't. If you're in the mood for good, old-fashioned American fare that won't cost a small fortune, this bright, bubbling pink corner on South Beach will welcome you in — flip-flops, messy hair, farmer's tan, and all. Their menu has every classic diner item you can imagine, and then some. Just a few blocks from the sand, Big Pink is a prime location to start your beach day with brunch or end it with one of the best burgers on the island and a specialty cocktail because why not? And for the late-night partiers looking for post-clubbing fries, you'll be glad this diner stays open till 5:30 a.m. on weekends — a true restaurant for the people.