Best Restaurant for a First Date

The New Schnitzel House

Got a match on the apps? Then, you need to score a reservation at the New Schnitzel House. The New Schnitzel House upgrades the flair and delightful German fare of the old Schnitzel House. It also features a creative cocktail program reminiscent of its sister bar, Gramps, in Wynwood to provide a tasty social lubricant for a best first date. You can actually hear the other person talk at New Schnitzel House, assuming that's a goal — you know, to see if they're empty between the ears. Sharable "appeteasers" like the housemade pickle plate or pretzel with beer cheese and mustard are guaranteed to spark convo. The schnitzel is obviously a solid choice, but so is the array of "snausages." While salads usually suck at restaurants, New Schnitzel House cracked that code with three great options. Just be sure to check your chompers in the mirrored bathroom after you indulge. Depending on what you want out of your date, the weekend brunch is a little more wholesome, the outdoor patio with its twinkling lights provides a When Harry Met Sally rom-com energy, but the dimly lit and thoughtfully decorated interior is the way to go to bring the Moonstruck-in-Miami vibe. The restaurant is taking a summer hiatus but will reopen in the fall. So start planning a rendezvous now.

Best Intimate Restaurant

Grand Central by Nuno Grullon

A veteran of many a Miami restaurant kitchen, Nuno Grullon became his own boss in 2020 when he and business partner Akira Van Egmond opened Uptown 66, a taco ventanita across Biscayne Boulevard from Legion Park. With the pandemic as its crucible, Uptown 66 flourished, winning "Best Tacos" in the 2022 edition of this issue and backing that up with a $20,000 grand prize in Good Morning America's "United States of Tacos" tour in '23. Last fall Grullon doubled down on Biscayne with the debut of Grand Central by Nuno Grullon, a hole-in-the-wall bistro just north of 79th Street. The menu is focused — a half-dozen starters, a half-dozen mains, and a few dessert options. But service and execution are superb from the moment you step inside. Standout appetizers include a plate of baked clams and a wonderful Little Gem wedge salad, and, among the mains, a decadent lobster ravioli, one of the best burgers on the eastern seaboard, and a chicken pot pie that's nothing like Mom used to make unless Mom wore a toque for her day job. And all of it exists in the least likely of locations — sandwiched between a vape shop and a payday loan establishment — for a wee, French-inspired white-tablecloth restaurant, but Grullon and Van Egmond pull it off with grace, flair, and more than a soupçon of affection.

Best Romantic Restaurant

Casadonna

Occupying the lower level of Miami's historic women's club, Casadonna is coastal Italian-inspired bliss. The spot marks the first collaboration between two mega-hospitality icons, Groot Hospitality and TAO Group. A buzzy vibe and showy offerings (e.g., a lemon dessert that literally looks like a lemon) were to be expected. But, there's a romance factor that was comparatively unexpected and is best experienced at its river-adjacent outdoor space. Candlelit tables, plush pink couches, pops of palms, and Italian-inspired lighting complete the vibe. Inside, it's equally as warm, with dashes of bubble gum pinks and aqua blues, and gold touches. If this atmosphere doesn't get the engines going well, that's on you.

Best Hotel Restaurant

Mareva 1939

Located beneath the timeless National Hotel on Collins Avenue, Mareva 1939 transports diners to a sophisticated seaside spot somewhere in coastal Spain. Come nightfall, the semi-outdoor restaurant transforms into a romantic haven with dazzling palm trees and candlelit tables bordering the hotel's infinity pool. Aside from its charming ambiance and friendly service, the restaurant's Spanish-style cuisine is legit. The menu features delectable Galician-style octopus, melt-in-your-mouth Iberico ham croquetas, and various paellas (we strongly recommend the black paella made with squid ink). If you're feeling extra fancy, pair your tapas with a refreshing glass of sangria or una copa de vino from renowned Spanish wine regions like Basque Country and Ribera del Duero.

Best Clubstaurant

Queen

Fans of decadence, design, and delicacies, take note: Queen is the sexiest supper club in South Florida, hands down. With ambiance by Carlos Rodriguez of boutique architecture and design firm Modplay Casa, the space was created to be sultry and sensual with warm colors and curated lighting. There's a strict dress code, but why wouldn't you want to dress up for a debaucherous night out? The performances are unforgettable, with shows curated by artistic director Sebastiano di Meo. Prepare for jaw-dropping acts on stage and aerialists above. A tip: Don't miss out on the house-smoked bacon or omakase.

Best Place to Dine with Dogs

Greenstreet Cafe

Greenstreet Cafe is arguably the most quintessentially "Grove" restaurant. For more than 30 years, it has served locals with predictably tasty meals and a reliably lovely al-fresco dining experience. That it's a sidewalk café facing the shops on Main Highway and Commodore Plaza makes this the perfect place to bring your pooch to dog- and people-watch. Servers are super pet-friendly and will provide a little water dish for your pup. Warning: If you sneak your canine pal too many French fries, your dog may never leave and will forever cry out to return while on a walk in the neighborhood.

Best Late-Night Dining

Skinny Louie

Dancing, sweating, spending the night fending off unwanted advances — that'll work up an appetite. Head to Skinny Louie in Wynwood for a no-frills, satisfying as hell, late-night smashburger, fries, and milkshake. Its specialty, the Skinny Louie cheeseburger, can be stacked three patties high with grilled onions, double American cheese, pickles, and its signature Louie sauce. Did you know the only way to improve a hangover is a greasy burger? It's a fact. So, think we've sold you on Skinny Louie. You'll thank us in the morning.

Best Breakfast

Chug's Diner

This Coconut Grove Cuban-American diner first started as a pop-up but has quickly become a foodie favorite for every meal, but especially breakfast, thanks to its all-day breakfast menu. The Michelin Bib Gourmand-winning restaurant, owned by acclaimed chef Michael Beltran, was designed with that classic diner feel in mind. It also has a grab-and-go counter, a ventanita, and a full bar. If you are looking for a quick breakfast, be sure to grab a cafecito and bacon, egg, and cheese croqueta, or one of Pastelito Papi's daily selection of pastelitos. For more of a sit-down start to your day, order the signature "La Completa," three eggs any way with potatoes and warm Cuban bread. For the big kids out there, the cast-iron pancake is a must. Chug expanded with Chug's Express at Miami Worldcenter downtown, a classic ventanita with grab-and-go sandwiches, pastelitos, croquetas, and even cocktails.

Best Farmers' Market

Pinecrest Farmers' Market

There is simply no better way to spend a weekend morning and no better city to spend it in than a Miami farmers' market. And if you want a truly idyllic market under a leafy canopy with organic veggies, homemade soaps, prepared foods, and like every tropical plant under the heavens, head south to the Pinecrest Farmers' Market. Neighbors gossip, young couples stroll with their pooches in tow, and young kids sample all sorts of fruit they wouldn't otherwise touch. It's the kind of spot that makes a city rat turn into a suburban mouse. The market is open on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with plenty of available parking.

Best Asian Market

Hanna & Tiger Asian Market

Thousands of years ago, the Silk Road connected trade between the East and West with an exciting exchange of spices and flavors. Fast forward a millennia or two, and increased globalization has produced a great culinary gift: the Asian Market. The unfamiliar may be overwhelmed by the possibilities, but that is the thrill. The market supplies the key ingredients to mastering the tastes of Asia. From an array of soy, oyster, and fish sauces, a range of kimchi, and the golden condiment Kewpie mayonnaise, Hanna & Tiger is a beacon for anyone interested in the intricacy and scope of Asian cooking. If you don't fancy yourself a home chef, there is a dizzying selection of snacks. Be sure to peruse the frozen meal section and noodles. One of the greatest pleasures is exploring Western brands — like Lay's, Kit Kats, and Fanta — to see the specialty flavor variations they offer. With its exhaustive selection, knowledgeable staff, and three locations, Hanna & Tiger Asian Market is a convenient way to explore the wide cuisine of Asia.

