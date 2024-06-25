Best Mediterranean Restaurant

If you've ever been to a festival at a Lebanese church and indulged until you had to unbutton your pants or eaten too much kibbeh at a Syrian family reunion, you know what it's like to eat at Daily Bread. Since 1975, the Mazzawi family has been bringing Middle Eastern cooking to this cafeteria-style restaurant at the edge of Coconut Grove. Order the authentic, citrusy grape leaves, housemade pita, hummus, tabouli, and beef shawarma, then bring your tray to a table and dig in. After you devour, you shop. Grab some imported cheese, olives, nuts, and spices or large to-go portions of their prepared specialties from the marketplace to bring a taste of the Mediterranean home.