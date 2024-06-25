Best Late-Night Dining

Dancing, sweating, spending the night fending off unwanted advances — that'll work up an appetite. Head to Skinny Louie in Wynwood for a no-frills, satisfying as hell, late-night smashburger, fries, and milkshake. Its specialty, the Skinny Louie cheeseburger, can be stacked three patties high with grilled onions, double American cheese, pickles, and its signature Louie sauce. Did you know the only way to improve a hangover is a greasy burger? It's a fact. So, think we've sold you on Skinny Louie. You'll thank us in the morning.