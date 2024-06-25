Best Coffeehouse (Miami-Dade)

While this coffeehouse is a truck exclusively stationed at the University of Miami on Tuesdays and Thursdays, we're sure it'll become a traveling staple offering pick-me-ups all over town. Anniel Chapel and Nathalie Moreno, a Hialeah couple, converted a newspaper delivery truck into the blue, vintage-inspired mobile unit we're blessed with today. Ricky's knows how to treat its customers right, offering regular coupons and combo deals, like a $3 croissant with any coffee purchase. And you definitely do want to pair a guava and cheese croissant, artfully prepared in house, with a cup of joe. With plans to expand, Ricky's is set to spread its mobile magic beyond the UM campus, but until then it remains this city's best-kept coffeehouse secret.