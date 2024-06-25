Best Chinese Restaurant

Miami is not the city you think of when you think of legit Chinese food. But for more than 20 years, Long Gong has been serving up a different version of the Magic City deep in La Sowesera. You'd never guess one little kitchen in a forgettable strip mall could crank out so many delicious varieties of authentic dishes. But this is the real deal. If you're adventurous, ask for the Chinese menu, and if not, grab the other one. A tip: The scallion pancakes and noodles in chili sauce have more flavor than you'd think possible. Omnivores will have a tough time running out of options with sautéed duck, hot and sour sweet potato noodles, spicy intestines, and so much more. Long Gong is open noon to 10 p.m., six days a week, but closed on Wednesdays.